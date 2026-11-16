Santa Ana driver arrested after allegedly speeding through red lights and killing pedestrian

A 25-year-old Santa Ana man has been arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence after a fatal traffic collision that claimed the life of a 37-year-old pedestrian early Sunday morning.

According to the Santa Ana Police Department, officers observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on Bristol Street at approximately 1:55 a.m. on Nov. 15. Police said the vehicle ran several red lights before striking a pedestrian near the intersection of Bristol Street and Edinger Avenue.

Orange County Fire Authority personnel and police officers rendered aid to the victim at the scene, but despite lifesaving efforts, the pedestrian was pronounced dead. Authorities have not yet released the victim’s identity pending notification of family members.

Police identified the driver as Jose Orozco, 25, of Santa Ana. Investigators said officers observed signs of possible impairment following the collision and conducted a DUI investigation. Orozco was subsequently arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence.

The Santa Ana Police Department’s Collision Investigation Unit continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Potential Criminal Charges and Penalties

While prosecutors will ultimately determine what charges are filed, the facts released by investigators suggest Orozco could face several serious felony offenses under California law.

Potential charges include:

Gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated (Penal Code §191.5(a))

Vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated (Penal Code §191.5(b))

DUI causing injury or death (Vehicle Code §§23152 and 23153)

Speed-related traffic violations and red-light violations

The most serious charge, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, carries a potential prison sentence of four, six, or ten years in state prison. If prosecutors conclude the driving behavior showed extreme recklessness, including excessive speed and running multiple red lights, they could pursue that charge.

If evidence supports ordinary negligence rather than gross negligence, vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated can carry imprisonment of up to four years.

Should investigators uncover a prior DUI conviction accompanied by a Watson advisement warning that impaired driving can lead to death, the case could become even more serious. In certain circumstances, California prosecutors have pursued second-degree murder charges against impaired drivers involved in fatal crashes.

In addition to any prison sentence, a conviction could result in:

Permanent felony record

Revocation or lengthy suspension of driving privileges

Restitution to the victim’s family

Significant fines and court assessments

Mandatory alcohol education and treatment programs

How a DUI Fatality Could Impact the Driver’s Auto Insurance

Beyond the potential criminal penalties, Jose Orozco may face devastating financial consequences through his auto insurance and potential civil litigation if he is ultimately convicted or found liable.

In California, a DUI-related fatality is among the most serious events an insurance company can encounter. Even before a criminal case is resolved, many insurers will review the policy and may choose not to renew coverage based on the circumstances of the arrest.

If Orozco is convicted of DUI-related offenses, he could face:

Cancellation or non-renewal of his current policy

Placement into California’s high-risk insurance market

Requirement to file an SR-22 certificate with the DMV

Insurance premiums that can double, triple, or increase even more depending on driving history

Difficulty obtaining coverage from preferred insurance carriers

Industry studies have found that California drivers convicted of DUI offenses often see annual premiums increase by several thousand dollars for years following a conviction. Those increases become even more severe when a collision results in serious injury or death.

The financial exposure may be even greater if the driver’s liability insurance limits are insufficient to cover damages. California’s minimum liability limits often fall far below the value of a wrongful death claim.

Potential Wrongful Death Lawsuit

The family of the deceased pedestrian could file a wrongful death lawsuit against the driver seeking compensation for:

Funeral and burial expenses

Medical expenses incurred before death

Lost future income and financial support

Loss of companionship and support

Other economic and non-economic damages allowed under California law

If a jury were to find that the driver was impaired and recklessly speeding through multiple red lights, a civil verdict could easily reach hundreds of thousands or even millions of dollars depending on the victim’s age, earnings history, family circumstances, and other factors.

While the driver’s insurance carrier would generally provide a legal defense and contribute toward any settlement or judgment up to policy limits, the driver could be personally responsible for damages exceeding those limits.

Could the Insurance Company Refuse to Pay?

Many readers assume that an insurance company can simply deny coverage if a driver was allegedly intoxicated. In California, that is generally not the case.

Auto liability insurance typically remains in effect even when a driver engages in negligent or criminal conduct. As a result, the insurer would ordinarily still have a duty to defend the insured and pay covered damages up to the policy limits.

However, the insurance company may later terminate or decline to renew the driver’s policy, and future coverage could become dramatically more expensive.

A Life-Altering Event for Everyone Involved

The criminal case is only one aspect of the consequences that may follow this collision. If the allegations are proven, the driver could face years in state prison, the permanent loss of affordable insurance coverage, significant civil liability, and a lifetime felony record. At the same time, a Santa Ana family is mourning the loss of a loved one whose life was cut short in the early morning crash.

For many DUI fatality defendants, the financial consequences continue long after any criminal sentence has been completed, making impaired driving one of the most expensive and life-changing decisions a motorist can make.

Another Reminder of the Dangers Facing Pedestrians in Orange County

This tragedy highlights the continuing danger posed by impaired and reckless drivers throughout Orange County. Pedestrians are particularly vulnerable because they have little protection when struck by a speeding vehicle.

According to Orange County traffic safety data, the county recorded 1,771 victims killed or injured in alcohol-involved crashes during the most recent reporting period. The county also recorded 892 pedestrian victims killed or injured and more than 4,000 speed-related fatal and injury collisions, underscoring the deadly combination of speed and impaired driving.

The circumstances described by investigators in the Santa Ana case involve several factors that frequently appear in deadly DUI crashes:

Late-night or early-morning driving

Excessive speed

Running traffic signals

Impairment by alcohol or drugs

Pedestrian victims

Traffic safety experts have long noted that the risk of a fatal crash rises dramatically when impaired driving and excessive speed occur together.

Orange County Cities With the Most DUI Enforcement Activity

Based on recent Office of Traffic Safety and statewide DUI enforcement data, the Orange County cities that consistently report some of the highest DUI arrest totals include:

Anaheim Huntington Beach Orange Fullerton Santa Ana

Anaheim alone recorded more than 650 DUI arrests during the most recent reporting year, while Santa Ana reported more than 300 DUI arrests. Law enforcement agencies throughout Orange County routinely conduct DUI checkpoints and saturation patrols in these cities due to their traffic volumes, entertainment districts, nightlife activity, and histories of alcohol-related collisions.

Investigation Continues

The Santa Ana Police Department is asking anyone with information about the collision to contact Detective K. Catlin at (714) 245-8215 or the department’s Traffic Division at (714) 245-8224.

As with all criminal investigations, the allegations against Orozco remain unproven unless and until they are established in court. Investigators are continuing to examine the collision, the vehicle’s speed, the driver’s level of impairment, and other factors that may shape the final charges ultimately filed by the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

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