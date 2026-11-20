The Santa Ana City Council has adopted a new ordinance regulating bicycles and electric bicycles throughout the city, giving police additional tools to address dangerous riding behavior while establishing specific speed limits, age-related restrictions, helmet requirements, and enforcement procedures.

The new regulations come as communities across Orange County struggle with a rapid increase in e-bike and electric motorcycle use, particularly among juveniles and young adults. Public safety concerns have grown in recent years following numerous crashes involving riders, pedestrians, and motor vehicles, along with reports of illegal high-speed riding on sidewalks, in parks, and around schools.

Mayor Valerie Amezcua said the ordinance is intended to balance transportation choices with public safety, emphasizing the need to protect riders, pedestrians, and motorists alike.

What the New Santa Ana Ordinance Does

The ordinance establishes several significant rules for bicycle and e-bike riders operating within city limits.

Key provisions include:

Sidewalk speed limits of 10 mph.

A reduced sidewalk speed limit of 5 mph in school zones or when pedestrians are present.

Prohibitions on dangerous riding behaviors such as wheelies and other stunt-like maneuvers in public areas.

Prohibitions on carrying passengers on bicycles not specifically designed for multiple riders.

Enforcement of California’s age restrictions for Class 3 e-bikes.

Expanded authority for police officers to address unsafe riding conduct.

Authority to temporarily hold bicycles or e-bikes operated by minors who create an immediate safety hazard.

Authority to impound certain illegally operated Class 3 e-bikes for up to 48 hours when operated by riders younger than 16.

Procedures allowing riders and parents to challenge enforcement actions and recover property.

Opportunities for safety education rather than solely punitive enforcement.

The ordinance does not ban e-bikes. Instead, it creates local rules designed to control conduct viewed as contributing to crashes and complaints from residents.

Understanding California’s E-Bike Classes

The ordinance largely mirrors California’s statewide e-bike framework.

Class 1 e-bikes provide pedal assistance only and stop assisting at 20 mph.

Class 2 e-bikes can use a throttle and are limited to 20 mph.

Class 3 e-bikes can provide pedal assistance up to 28 mph.

Under California law, riders must be at least 16 years old to operate a Class 3 e-bike. Helmets are required for all Class 3 riders and passengers regardless of age. Riders under 18 operating any bicycle or e-bike must wear a helmet.

A recurring concern for law enforcement is the sale of modified e-bikes capable of speeds exceeding legal classifications. Once modified, some vehicles may legally be treated more like mopeds or motorcycles, creating licensing, registration, insurance, and equipment requirements.

What Charges Could Riders Face?

Most violations of the new ordinance will initially result in citations, fines, educational interventions, or vehicle impounds. However, riders involved in more serious conduct can face criminal charges under California law.

Potential charges include:

Reckless driving or reckless operation of an e-bike.

Violations of local municipal codes.

Failure to obey traffic control devices.

Hit-and-run involving injury or property damage.

Reckless endangerment.

Assault with a deadly weapon if a rider intentionally strikes another person.

Vehicular manslaughter if a fatal collision results from grossly negligent conduct.

Resisting or obstructing a peace officer during enforcement actions.

Potential penalties range from traffic fines to misdemeanor jail sentences and, in the most serious injury or fatality cases, felony charges carrying multiple years in state prison.

E-Bike and E-Moto Crashes Continue to Increase

Across California, emergency physicians, trauma surgeons, and transportation agencies have reported significant increases in e-bike-related injuries during the past several years.

Orange County hospitals and law enforcement agencies have investigated numerous incidents involving:

Juvenile riders operating high-performance e-bikes.

Riders traveling at excessive speeds through crowded public areas.

Collisions involving pedestrians.

Crashes involving automobiles turning across bicycle lanes.

Groups of riders blocking traffic lanes or performing stunts.

Illegal operation of electric dirt bikes and electric motorcycles on public streets.

Although Orange County does not maintain a single countywide e-bike crash database, local agencies have repeatedly reported rising calls involving electric bicycles and electric motorcycles since 2021.

Orange County Cities Reporting the Most E-Bike and E-Moto Enforcement Activity

Based on reported enforcement operations, collision investigations, public warnings, and enforcement campaigns, the Orange County cities most frequently associated with e-bike and e-moto incidents include:

Irvine Huntington Beach Newport Beach Santa Ana Anaheim

These cities have conducted some of the county’s most visible enforcement campaigns involving unsafe riding, juvenile riders, helmet violations, speed violations, and illegally modified electric motorcycles.

Large populations, extensive trail systems, beach-adjacent recreation areas, and heavy concentrations of teenage riders contribute to higher incident volumes.

Notable Orange County E-Bike and E-Moto Prosecutions

Several high-profile prosecutions and investigations have drawn attention to the dangers associated with reckless e-bike and e-motorcycle operation.

Among the most significant cases have been prosecutions involving:

Juvenile riders causing serious bodily injury to pedestrians.

Hit-and-run collisions involving e-bike operators.

Reckless riding cases resulting in permanent injuries.

Illegal electric motorcycle operations involving unregistered high-powered vehicles.

Fleeing police and reckless evasion incidents involving electric motorcycles.

Many of these cases have been resolved confidentially through juvenile court proceedings, limiting the public availability of names and details.

Civil Liability Can Be Significant

One of the least understood aspects of e-bike ownership is civil liability.

Parents often focus on citations and criminal penalties, but the larger financial exposure usually comes from lawsuits.

If a juvenile rider causes an injury collision, liability may potentially extend to:

The rider.

The rider’s parents or guardians under California parental liability laws.

Vehicle owners.

Property owners in certain circumstances.

Businesses or individuals who modified the vehicle.

Damages in a serious injury case may include:

Medical expenses.

Future medical treatment.

Lost wages.

Pain and suffering damages.

Property losses.

Wrongful death damages in fatal cases.

A single severe injury claim can result in settlements or judgments reaching hundreds of thousands of dollars and, in some cases, millions of dollars.

Many homeowners and umbrella insurance policies provide some protection, though coverage disputes often arise when modified high-speed electric motorcycles are involved.

Why Santa Ana Adopted the Rules

The ordinance reflects a growing trend among California cities that are attempting to address the gap between traditional bicycles and modern electric mobility devices.

Unlike bicycles from previous generations, today’s e-bikes can accelerate rapidly and maintain speeds approaching or exceeding those of some mopeds. Local officials have received increasing complaints regarding riders traveling at unsafe speeds near schools, parks, shopping centers, and crowded sidewalks.

Santa Ana’s new rules are designed to create predictable standards for riders, parents, pedestrians, and enforcement officers while preserving access to a transportation option that has become increasingly popular throughout Orange County.

Safety Tips for Parents and Riders

Parents should:

Verify the actual classification of the e-bike before purchase.

Ensure children understand local traffic laws.

Require helmets on every ride, regardless of age requirements.

Prohibit modifications that increase speed.

Routinely inspect brakes, tires, lighting, and batteries.

Consider increasing liability insurance coverage.

Monitor social media groups promoting dangerous riding stunts.

Riders should:

Slow down around pedestrians.

Stay off sidewalks when safe bicycle facilities are available.

Obey all traffic signals and stop signs.

Use front and rear lights at night.

Avoid carrying passengers unless the bicycle is designed for it.

Never perform wheelies or stunt riding near traffic or pedestrians.

Assume motorists may not see them.

The Santa Ana ordinance signals that local officials intend to take a more proactive enforcement approach as e-bike usage continues to grow. Riders who treat e-bikes like motorcycles, ignore speed limits, ride recklessly, or allow underage operation of high-powered models should expect increased scrutiny as the city begins implementing its new regulations.

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