Orange County Sheriff’s Department deputies assigned to Stanton recovered a stolen vehicle and made two arrests while patrolling near Beach Boulevard and Chapman Avenue, according to information released by OCSD.

Deputies reportedly located a vehicle parked outside a bank with four occupants inside. After conducting a records check, deputies learned the vehicle had been reported stolen in Irvine. The driver was arrested for possession of the stolen vehicle, while one passenger was taken into custody on outstanding warrants. The remaining circumstances surrounding the incident, including how long the vehicle had been missing and whether additional charges may be filed, have not yet been released by investigators.

The incident highlights an ongoing challenge facing law enforcement agencies throughout Orange County as organized vehicle theft crews and repeat offenders continue to target both residents and businesses. The Orange County Auto Theft Task Force (OCATT), a multi-agency unit coordinated through the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, was specifically created to combat vehicle theft and recover stolen vehicles throughout the county.

What Charges Could the Suspects Face?

Based on the information released so far, the driver could potentially face several California criminal charges.

Possible charges against the driver:

• Vehicle Code §10851(a) – Unlawfully Taking or Driving a Vehicle

Often referred to as vehicle theft or unlawful driving of a vehicle.

Can be charged as either a misdemeanor or felony depending on the facts and criminal history.

Felony punishment can include up to three years in county jail.

• Penal Code §496d – Receiving or Possessing a Stolen Vehicle

Applies when a person knowingly possesses a stolen vehicle.

Can be filed as a misdemeanor or felony.

A felony conviction can carry up to three years in county jail.

• Penal Code §487(d)(1) – Grand Theft Auto

May be filed if investigators believe the suspect participated in the actual theft.

Felony punishment can include up to three years in custody.

Prosecutors would generally need to prove that the suspect knew the vehicle was stolen or unlawfully possessed. Additional charges could be filed if evidence shows the vehicle was stolen as part of a broader theft ring, was used in the commission of another crime, or if burglary tools, altered VIN plates, or other evidence of organized theft activity are discovered.

What About the Passenger Arrested on Warrants?

The passenger arrested on outstanding warrants could face detention on the original underlying cases. The seriousness of the warrants will likely determine whether the individual remains in custody, is cited and released, or must appear before a judge. If investigators find evidence linking the passenger to the stolen vehicle, additional charges could also be filed.

Auto Theft Remains a Significant Orange County Crime Problem

Although vehicle theft has declined from recent highs, it remains one of Orange County’s most persistent property crimes.

According to California Highway Patrol data, Orange County experienced approximately 5,471 vehicle thefts in 2025, although that represented a significant decline from 7,228 thefts in 2024. Statewide, 133,372 vehicles were stolen in California during 2025, with Southern California accounting for more than half of all vehicle thefts

OCATT investigators have long reported that modern vehicle theft operations frequently involve organized groups where different participants steal vehicles, alter identifying information, create fraudulent paperwork, and arrange sales to unsuspecting buyers. Over its history, OCATT investigators have recovered thousands of stolen vehicles and arrested more than 1,500 suspects involved in vehicle theft schemes.

Recent Orange County cases demonstrate the continuing scope of the problem:

• Westminster police arrested three suspects and recovered two stolen vehicles during a single day of enforcement activity earlier this year.

• A regional investigation conducted by agencies across Orange and Los Angeles counties resulted in six arrests, the recovery of nine stolen vehicles, and the seizure of numerous firearms linked to an organized vehicle theft crew.

Top Five Orange County Cities Reporting the Most Vehicle Theft Activity

While arrest totals fluctuate from year to year and are often reported differently among agencies, available Orange County crime data consistently identifies the following cities as experiencing some of the county’s highest levels of vehicle theft and theft-from-vehicle activity:

Anaheim Santa Ana Irvine Huntington Beach Fullerton

The high ranking of these cities is often attributed to large populations, major shopping centers, tourist destinations, entertainment districts, and extensive freeway access that can make stolen vehicles easier to move across jurisdictions.

How Residents Can Reduce Their Risk of Auto Theft

Law enforcement agencies recommend several simple steps that can dramatically reduce the likelihood of becoming a victim:

Always lock vehicle doors, even when parked at home.

Never leave keys, key fobs, wallets, purses, firearms, or electronic devices inside a vehicle.

Park in well-lit areas whenever possible.

Use steering wheel locks such as The Club, particularly for vehicles frequently targeted by thieves.

Install GPS tracking devices or subscribe to manufacturer tracking services.

Activate factory anti-theft systems and vehicle immobilizers.

Avoid leaving a vehicle running unattended, even briefly.

Report suspicious activity immediately to local law enforcement.

Vehicle theft remains largely a crime of opportunity. A few seconds spent securing a vehicle can often prevent hours of frustration, insurance claims, and potentially significant financial losses. As this latest Stanton recovery demonstrates, proactive patrols and routine records checks continue to play a key role in helping Orange County deputies locate stolen vehicles and return them to their rightful owners.

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