The Orange Police Department has announced that it will conduct a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026, from 7:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. at an undisclosed location in north Orange. The checkpoint is funded through a California Office of Traffic Safety grant and will focus on identifying impaired drivers as well as motorists operating vehicles without a valid driver’s license.

According to the department, checkpoint locations are selected based on collision data, impaired-driving incidents, and prior DUI arrest activity. Officers will be looking for signs of alcohol impairment, drug impairment, and licensing violations. Police also reminded motorists that legal marijuana use and prescription medications can still result in DUI arrests if they impair a driver’s ability to safely operate a vehicle.

Sergeant Bryce Nielsen emphasized that the department’s goal is public safety and encouraged residents to plan ahead by using designated drivers, rideshare services, taxis, or public transportation.

Orange Police Checkpoint Locations Used in Prior Years

Police rarely disclose exact checkpoint locations in advance, but past Orange Police Department DUI checkpoints have frequently been conducted on major north Orange corridors that carry significant evening traffic.

Locations reported in prior checkpoint announcements have included areas near:

Tustin Street

Glassell Street

Chapman Avenue

Katella Avenue

Lincoln Avenue

Collins Avenue

The vicinity of The City Drive and surrounding commercial corridors

Drivers should be aware that checkpoint locations can change from year to year based on collision statistics and enforcement priorities.

What Charges Could Drivers Face?

Drivers stopped at the checkpoint could face a range of criminal and traffic charges depending on the circumstances of the stop.

Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol

A first-time DUI is typically charged under California Vehicle Code Sections 23152(a) and 23152(b). A conviction can result in:

Up to six months in county jail

Fines and assessments that often exceed $2,000

A driver’s license suspension

Three to nine months of DUI education classes

Informal probation for three to five years

Installation of an ignition interlock device in many cases

Driving Under the Influence of Drugs

Motorists impaired by marijuana, prescription medications, illegal drugs, or combinations of substances can be charged under Vehicle Code Section 23152(f).

A drug-related DUI carries penalties similar to an alcohol-related DUI, although prosecutors frequently rely on officer observations, field sobriety tests, toxicology results, and drug recognition expert evaluations when pursuing charges.

Driving Without a Valid License

Motorists who do not possess a valid California driver’s license may be cited or arrested under Vehicle Code Section 12500.

Potential penalties include:

Misdemeanor charges

Fines up to $1,000

Up to six months in county jail

Driving on a Suspended License

Drivers whose licenses have already been suspended due to a prior DUI or other offense face more serious consequences.

Potential penalties include:

Additional fines

Mandatory jail sentences in some cases

Extended license suspensions

Vehicle impoundment

How Much Could a DUI Cost?

The Orange Police Department notes that a first-time DUI can cost approximately $13,500 when court fines, attorney fees, increased insurance premiums, ignition interlock costs, license reinstatement fees, and DUI education programs are combined.

For many drivers, the indirect financial consequences ultimately exceed the court-imposed penalties.

Impact on Auto Insurance

One of the most expensive consequences of a DUI conviction is the effect on auto insurance.

Drivers convicted of DUI generally experience:

Premium increases of 80% to more than 200%

Higher deductibles

Loss of preferred-driver discounts

Possible policy cancellations or non-renewals

Many California drivers convicted of DUI must also obtain an SR-22 certificate of financial responsibility. Insurers typically classify DUI offenders as high-risk drivers for several years.

A driver who was paying $2,000 annually for insurance could see premiums rise to $4,000 to $6,000 per year following a DUI conviction.

Vehicle Impound Fees Can Add Up Quickly

Drivers arrested at checkpoints sometimes discover that impound costs become an expensive surprise.

If a vehicle is impounded, owners can face:

Tow charges often ranging from $200 to $500

Daily storage fees that commonly range from $50 to $100 per day

Administrative release fees

DMV-related costs

Unlicensed drivers can face longer impound periods in some circumstances, causing costs to climb into the thousands of dollars before the vehicle is released.

Which Orange County Cities Report the Most DUI Arrests?

Based on annual DUI enforcement trends, population size, and historical arrest activity, the Orange County cities that routinely generate some of the highest DUI arrest totals include:

Anaheim Santa Ana Huntington Beach Irvine Orange

These cities contain major entertainment districts, freeways, sports venues, nightlife centers, and large residential populations that contribute to higher impaired-driving enforcement activity.

Tips to Avoid DUI, License, and Vehicle Impound Problems

Drivers can protect themselves and others by following a few simple steps before heading out for the evening.

Designate a sober driver before consuming alcohol.

Use rideshare services such as Uber or Lyft if you plan to drink.

Take prescription medications exactly as directed and review warning labels regarding vehicle operation.

Avoid mixing alcohol with prescription medications or marijuana.

Ensure your driver’s license is valid and carried with you while driving.

Keep current registration and proof of insurance in your vehicle.

If you have consumed alcohol or drugs, err on the side of caution and do not drive.

Consider staying overnight or arranging alternate transportation rather than risking an arrest.

Address any DMV suspension issues before getting behind the wheel.

For Orange County motorists, a checkpoint stop may last only a few minutes. A DUI arrest, however, can lead to thousands of dollars in costs, license suspensions, court appearances, higher insurance premiums, and long-term consequences that can affect employment and personal finances for years. With the Orange Police Department’s checkpoint scheduled for Nov. 20, drivers are being urged to

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