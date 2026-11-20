A Riverside woman has been arrested following an Irvine Police Department investigation into the burglary of a storage unit and the theft of collectible comic books that were later allegedly listed for sale online.

According to the Irvine Police Department, the case began in September when a storage unit on Research Drive was burglarized and a collection of comic books was stolen. Detectives investigating the theft reportedly discovered that several of the stolen comics had been listed for sale on eBay. Investigators traced the listings and arrested Mandy Grossman, 46, of Riverside last Tuesday. Grossman was booked into the Orange County Jail on suspicion of burglary.

Police did not disclose the estimated value of the stolen comic books, but collectible comics can range from a few hundred dollars to tens of thousands of dollars depending on rarity, condition, and market demand. In recent years, comic books have become increasingly attractive targets for thieves due to their portability, high resale value, and the ease of reaching buyers through online marketplaces.

Possible Charges

At present, Irvine police have announced only an arrest on suspicion of burglary. The Orange County District Attorney’s Office will ultimately determine what charges, if any, are filed.

Potential charges could include:

Second-degree burglary under California Penal Code §459 if prosecutors allege the suspect unlawfully entered the storage facility or storage unit with the intent to commit theft.

Grand theft under Penal Code §487 if the value of the stolen comic books exceeded $950.

Possession of stolen property under Penal Code §496 if prosecutors allege the suspect possessed, sold, or attempted to sell property known to have been stolen.

Organized retail theft-related charges could potentially be considered depending on the facts of the case and whether additional suspects are identified.

Potential Penalties

The potential sentence in a case like this depends heavily on the value of the comics, the defendant’s criminal history, and whether prosecutors file misdemeanor or felony charges.

For felony second-degree burglary, a defendant could face:

16 months, two years, or three years in county jail under California’s realignment laws.

Formal probation in some cases.

Court-ordered restitution to the victim.

If grand theft is charged as a felony:

16 months, two years, or three years in custody.

Restitution and financial penalties.

A conviction for receiving or selling stolen property can also be prosecuted as either a misdemeanor or felony depending on the circumstances.

If the stolen collection is determined to have had a substantial value, prosecutors may seek enhanced penalties or argue for a more serious sentence.

Storage Unit Burglaries Remain a Problem Across Orange County

Storage facilities have become frequent targets for property criminals because units often contain collectibles, electronics, business inventory, firearms, tools, jewelry, and other valuables that can be quickly sold online.

Crime data shows burglary continues to be a significant property crime issue in Orange County. According to countywide crime statistics, more than 41,000 burglaries were reported in Orange County during the five-year period from 2019 through 2023, averaging over 8,000 burglaries annually. Recent California Department of Justice reporting also indicates that thousands of burglaries continue to occur countywide each year, although overall burglary rates have generally declined from pandemic-era highs.

Law enforcement officials have increasingly noted that stolen property investigations now frequently involve online marketplaces, social media sales groups, auction sites, and peer-to-peer selling apps, where stolen collectibles and other valuables can be quickly offered for sale.

Orange County Cities Reporting the Most Arrest Activity

While agencies do not publicly break out burglary arrests in a consistent city-by-city format, FBI-reported arrest statistics show the following Orange County law enforcement agencies generated the highest overall arrest totals in recent reporting years:

Anaheim – approximately 10,500 arrests Santa Ana – approximately 9,500 arrests Fullerton – approximately 5,700 arrests Huntington Beach – approximately 5,700 arrests Costa Mesa – approximately 4,100 arrests

Those cities also consistently rank among Orange County’s busiest jurisdictions for property-crime enforcement due to their population size, commercial activity, and calls for service.

Investigation Continues

The Irvine Police Department has not announced whether additional arrests are expected or whether any of the stolen comic books remain missing. The case serves as another reminder that unique collectibles can often be traced through online sales platforms, providing investigators with valuable leads long after a theft occurs.

Anyone with information related to the case is encouraged to contact the Irvine Police Department. As with all criminal cases, the arrest represents an allegation, and the suspect is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.

How to Protect Valuables Stored in a Storage Unit

The Irvine case also serves as a reminder that storage units can be attractive targets for thieves, particularly when they contain collectibles, antiques, firearms, jewelry, trading cards, comic books, coins, or other high-value items that can easily be resold online.

Experts recommend several steps to reduce the risk of becoming a victim:

Use a high-security disc lock rather than a standard padlock. Disc locks are more resistant to bolt cutters and tampering.

Choose a storage facility with gated access, individual access codes, surveillance cameras, on-site management, and alarmed units if available.

Avoid discussing valuable items with strangers or posting them on social media, especially while they are being stored.

Photograph and inventory valuable property before placing it in storage. Keep serial numbers, purchase receipts, grading certificates, and appraisal documents in a separate location.

Consider specialized insurance coverage. Many storage facilities offer only limited liability protection, and homeowners or renters insurance may not fully cover collectibles stored off-site.

Visit the unit periodically to ensure the lock has not been tampered with and the contents remain secure.

Store the most valuable items in the back of the unit and cover boxes to make their contents less obvious to anyone who gains access.

For collectors, consider storing especially rare comic books, sports cards, coins, or memorabilia in a bank safe deposit box or a climate-controlled facility with enhanced security features.

Collectors should also be aware that graded comics from companies such as CGC and CBCS often have certification numbers that can help law enforcement identify and recover stolen items if they later appear for sale online.

As this case demonstrates, online marketplaces can provide investigators with valuable leads, but prevention remains the best defense against theft. Taking a few extra security precautions can significantly reduce the chances of a prized collection ending up in the hands of criminals.

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