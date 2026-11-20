The Costa Mesa Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying possible additional victims following the arrest of a local jiu-jitsu instructor accused of engaging in a sexual relationship with a minor.

According to Costa Mesa police, detectives arrested 24-year-old Marco Gomez-Guedes of Newport Beach on Nov. 19. Investigators allege Gomez-Guedes met the underage female victim approximately seven months ago and gradually groomed the minor into a sexual relationship that continued until September.

Police say the suspect used his role as a jiu-jitsu instructor to establish a relationship with the victim. Authorities report that Gomez-Guedes taught students in both Costa Mesa and Mission Viejo, raising concerns that additional victims may exist due to his access to minors through martial arts instruction.

Detectives have released the suspect’s photograph and are urging anyone with information to contact Detective E. Nippert at 714-754-5097 or Sergeant D. Sevilla at 714-754-4933.

Possible Criminal Charges

While formal charges had not been announced at the time of the police release, prosecutors could potentially pursue several California criminal offenses depending on the victim’s age and the evidence uncovered during the investigation.

Potential charges could include:

Unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor (California Penal Code 261.5)

Contacting or communicating with a minor for sexual purposes

Annoying or molesting a child (Penal Code 647.6)

Child grooming-related offenses if evidence supports a pattern of predatory conduct

Additional sex crimes if other victims are identified during the investigation

The exact charges would depend heavily on the victim’s age, the age difference between the suspect and victim, the nature of the alleged conduct, and any electronic communications recovered by investigators.

Potential Sentence Exposure

If convicted of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor alone, sentencing can vary significantly under California law.

Possible penalties can include:

Up to one year in county jail for misdemeanor violations

Felony prosecution where age differences meet statutory thresholds

Multiple years in state prison if aggravating factors are present

Formal probation

Sex offender registration in certain circumstances if additional offenses are charged

Protective orders prohibiting contact with minors

If investigators identify additional victims or uncover evidence of broader grooming conduct, sentencing exposure could increase substantially. Multiple victims often result in multiple criminal counts, significantly increasing potential prison time.

As with all criminal cases, Gomez-Guedes is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.

Similar Cases Continue to Surface Across Orange County

Cases involving coaches, instructors, youth mentors, and other adults in positions of trust remain a recurring concern for law enforcement agencies throughout Orange County.

Over the past several years, Orange County police departments, school districts, youth sports organizations, churches, and recreational programs have reported numerous arrests involving allegations of:

Sexual misconduct involving minors

Grooming behavior

Inappropriate electronic communications

Abuse by coaches or youth instructors

Sexual battery and lewd acts involving juveniles

Investigators frequently note that offenders often exploit positions of trust that provide repeated access to children and teenagers. Youth sports programs, martial arts academies, tutoring centers, and extracurricular activities can create opportunities for misconduct when proper safeguards are not in place.

Orange County Cities Reporting the Most Arrests in Similar Cases

Based on public arrest announcements, prosecution filings, and population-adjusted law enforcement activity, the Orange County cities most frequently reporting arrests involving child sexual abuse, grooming, unlawful sexual conduct with minors, and related offenses are generally:

Anaheim Santa Ana Irvine Huntington Beach Garden Grove

These cities typically account for the largest share of arrests due to their larger populations and higher number of schools, youth organizations, sports leagues, and recreational facilities.

Law enforcement officials note that such crimes occur throughout Orange County, including smaller cities, and arrest data should not be interpreted as indicating that children are less safe in any particular community.

Potential Civil Liability for the Jiu-Jitsu Business

The criminal case may be only one aspect of the legal exposure arising from the allegations.

If evidence establishes that the suspect was acting as an employee, contractor, coach, or representative of a martial arts academy, the business could face significant civil litigation from alleged victims and their families.

Potential allegations against the academy could include:

Negligent hiring

Negligent retention

Negligent supervision

Failure to conduct adequate background checks

Failure to train staff regarding child protection policies

Failure to report suspected misconduct

Failure to supervise adult-minor interactions

Plaintiffs’ attorneys frequently seek damages for:

Emotional distress

Psychological counseling costs

Medical treatment expenses

Future therapy needs

Loss of educational opportunities

Punitive damages in egregious cases

Even if a business was unaware of alleged misconduct, it can still face expensive litigation if plaintiffs argue that warning signs were missed or that supervision was inadequate.

Insurance Impact Could Be Severe

Allegations involving sexual abuse or misconduct often trigger significant insurance consequences for youth-serving organizations.

Potential insurance impacts include:

Immediate notification requirements to insurers

Coverage disputes regarding sexual misconduct claims

Increased commercial liability premiums

Non-renewal of insurance policies

Difficulty obtaining future coverage

Higher deductibles and self-insured retention requirements

More restrictive underwriting requirements

Many commercial general liability policies contain exclusions or limitations for sexual abuse and molestation claims. As a result, businesses that work with children often purchase specialized abuse-and-molestation coverage.

For martial arts schools, gymnastics facilities, youth sports organizations, dance studios, and tutoring centers, a major abuse claim can result in insurance premium increases that persist for years, even if the business ultimately prevails in litigation.

Warning Signs Parents Should Watch For

Child safety experts encourage parents to be alert to common grooming behaviors that frequently appear in abuse investigations.

Warning signs can include:

An instructor seeking excessive one-on-one contact with a child

Private texting, messaging, or social media communication

Gift giving that excludes parents

Requests for secrecy

Frequent transportation offers

Invitations to non-program-related activities

Sudden emotional dependency between a youth and an adult mentor

Efforts to isolate a child from teammates, classmates, or parents

No single behavior proves wrongdoing, but experts recommend taking concerns seriously and asking questions when boundaries appear to be eroding.

How Parents Can Help Protect Their Children

Parents can reduce risk by adopting several practical safeguards:

Attend practices, classes, and competitions whenever possible.

Know every adult who regularly interacts with your child.

Review a program’s background-check policies before enrolling.

Ensure private communications between instructors and minors include parents.

Teach children that trusted adults should never request secrecy.

Encourage children to report any behavior that makes them uncomfortable.

Periodically review text messages and social media communications involving coaches or instructors.

Verify whether youth organizations maintain written child-protection policies.

Discuss body safety and personal boundaries in an age-appropriate manner.

Report suspicious conduct immediately to law enforcement.

Investigation Continues

Costa Mesa police say the investigation remains active and are specifically seeking information from anyone who may have had contact with Gomez-Guedes through jiu-jitsu programs in Costa Mesa or Mission Viejo.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact CMPD investigators as authorities work to determine whether additional victims may exist.

As with all criminal investigations, the allegations remain accusations, and any criminal charges must be proven in court beyond a reasonable doubt.

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