A 65-year-old Huntington Beach man riding an electric bicycle was killed Thursday evening after entering a busy Costa Mesa intersection against a red light and being struck by an oncoming vehicle, according to the Costa Mesa Police Department.

The fatal collision occurred on Nov. 19, 2026, at approximately 6:10 p.m. at the intersection of Adams Avenue and Placentia Avenue.

Police said officers and Costa Mesa Fire & Rescue personnel responded to reports of a traffic collision involving an e-bike rider. First responders found the rider unresponsive and without a pulse. Firefighters performed CPR, but the rider was pronounced deceased at the scene.

According to the preliminary investigation, the e-bike rider attempted to cross the intersection against a red traffic signal and was struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound on Adams Avenue. The impact reportedly caused the vehicle to swerve into westbound traffic, resulting in a secondary collision involving two additional vehicles.

One motorist was transported to a local hospital with injuries that authorities described as non-life-threatening.

Investigators said all involved parties remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. Police do not anticipate any arrests.

The name of the deceased rider has not been released pending notification of family members.

Preliminary Evidence Suggests E-Bike Rider Was At Fault

Based on the information released by Costa Mesa police, the initial investigation indicates the e-bike rider entered the intersection against a red light.

Under California law, e-bike riders are generally subject to the same traffic laws that apply to traditional bicyclists. Riders must obey traffic signals, stop signs and right-of-way requirements.

If investigators ultimately determine that the rider violated the red signal and that the driver had the legal right-of-way, criminal charges against the driver would be unlikely. The police department’s statement that no arrests are expected appears consistent with that preliminary finding.

However, collision investigators will continue examining factors such as:

Vehicle speed.

Visibility conditions.

Traffic signal timing.

Roadway design.

Possible impairment.

Mechanical issues.

Witness statements.

Video evidence from nearby businesses or traffic cameras.

Fatal E-Bike Crashes Continue to Rise

E-bikes have become increasingly popular throughout Orange County, but the number of serious and fatal collisions has also risen in recent years.

Transportation safety experts frequently cite the following as the leading causes of fatal crashes involving motor vehicles and e-bikes:

E-bike riders entering intersections against red lights or stop signs. Drivers making left turns in front of approaching cyclists. E-bike riders traveling at excessive speeds, particularly on Class 3 e-bikes capable of speeds up to 28 mph. Drivers failing to see cyclists when entering or exiting driveways, parking lots or side streets. E-bike riders traveling at night without lights, reflective gear or adequate visibility.

Other recurring factors include distracted driving, distracted riding, impaired driving, impaired riding and wrong-way travel.

Orange County Cities Reporting the Most Bicycle and E-Bike Collisions

While Orange County agencies do not always separate e-bike collisions from traditional bicycle crashes in public reporting, crash data consistently shows the highest concentrations of bicycle-related injury and fatal collisions occur in:

Anaheim Santa Ana Huntington Beach Irvine Costa Mesa

Several factors contribute to those numbers, including larger populations, heavy commuter traffic, tourism, extensive bicycle networks and a high concentration of e-bike use.

Costa Mesa and Huntington Beach have experienced a particularly noticeable increase in e-bike enforcement activity and collision investigations over the past several years due to growing ridership and concerns regarding speed and traffic violations.

What Happens to a Driver’s Auto Insurance After Hitting an E-Bike Rider?

Many drivers assume they will automatically face legal or financial consequences whenever a cyclist is killed in a crash. In reality, liability depends on fault.

If investigators determine the vehicle driver was not negligent and the e-bike rider caused the collision, the driver’s insurance carrier may still be required to investigate and defend any claim made by the rider’s estate or surviving family members.

Potential consequences can include:

A liability claim being opened.

An insurer-funded legal defense.

Temporary claim activity appearing on the driver’s insurance record.

Increased scrutiny during policy renewal.

However, if the driver is found not at fault, significant premium increases are less likely than in an at-fault collision.

If the driver is found partially or entirely at fault, consequences could include:

Significant insurance premium increases.

Civil lawsuits.

Wrongful death claims.

Pain and suffering damages.

Property damage claims.

Potential policy non-renewal in some cases.

California follows a comparative negligence system, meaning fault can be shared among multiple parties. Even when an e-bike rider contributed to a crash, a driver could still face partial liability if excessive speed, distraction or another form of negligence played a role.

Safety Tips for E-Bike Riders

The Costa Mesa tragedy underscores the importance of defensive riding habits.

Safety experts recommend that e-bike riders:

Obey all traffic signals and stop signs.

Never assume drivers can see you.

Use front and rear lights after dark.

Wear a properly fitted helmet.

Avoid riding against traffic.

Reduce speed when approaching intersections.

Make eye contact with drivers whenever possible.

Avoid distractions such as headphones or mobile phones.

Use designated bicycle lanes whenever available.

Remember that e-bikes accelerate much faster than traditional bicycles and require more stopping distance.

Safety Tips for Drivers

Motorists can also take steps to reduce the likelihood of a collision with an e-bike rider.

Safety recommendations include:

Scan bicycle lanes before turning.

Expect e-bikes to approach faster than traditional bicycles.

Allow additional following distance.

Use extra caution near schools, parks and beach areas.

Check mirrors and blind spots before changing lanes.

Watch for cyclists traveling near crosswalks and intersections.

Slow down during darkness or poor weather conditions.

Avoid distracted driving.

Investigation Remains Ongoing

The Costa Mesa Police Department’s Major Accident Investigation Team continues investigating the collision.

While preliminary evidence indicates the e-bike rider entered the intersection against a red light, investigators will continue reviewing all available evidence before issuing a final report.

The fatal crash serves as another reminder that intersections remain among the most dangerous locations for both cyclists and motorists and that a single traffic signal violation can have irreversible consequences for everyone involved.

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