California’s legal cannabis industry generated another massive payday for state government during the third quarter of 2026, with retailers remitting $255.3 million in cannabis-related taxes, according to newly released figures from the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration (CDTFA).

The latest numbers show $148.1 million came from the state’s cannabis excise tax and another $107.2 million from sales taxes collected on marijuana products. Since legal sales began in 2018, California has collected more than $8.6 billion in cannabis tax revenue.

Another Quarter-Billion Dollars in Cannabis Taxes

The third-quarter figures highlight just how large California’s legal marijuana market has become nearly a decade after voters approved recreational cannabis under Proposition 64.

According to CDTFA, cannabis sales since 2018 have generated:

More than $8.6 billion in total cannabis tax revenue

More than $4.6 billion in cannabis excise tax revenue

More than $3.5 billion in sales tax revenue

More than $500 million in cultivation taxes collected before that tax was eliminated in 2022

Supporters of legalization often point to these figures as evidence that regulated cannabis sales provide substantial funding for state programs while bringing a previously underground industry into the legal economy.

Why the Illegal Cannabis Market Is Still Thriving

Despite billions in legal sales and tax collections, California continues to struggle with a thriving illegal marijuana market.

State officials have dramatically increased enforcement efforts in recent years. Governor Gavin Newsom’s administration reported that authorities have seized or destroyed more than $1.47 billion worth of illegal cannabis products since the state’s cannabis enforcement task force was launched. More than $230 million worth of illicit cannabis was seized or destroyed during 2026 alone.

Many industry observers believe a majority of cannabis consumed in California is still purchased through unlicensed channels rather than licensed dispensaries.

The primary reason is simple: price.

Legal cannabis products are subject to:

The state cannabis excise tax

State and local sales taxes

Local cannabis business taxes

Licensing fees

Product testing requirements

Compliance and regulatory costs

Environmental regulations

Those costs are ultimately passed on to consumers. As a result, legal cannabis products can cost significantly more than marijuana sold by illegal dealers, unlicensed delivery services, or underground retailers.

Critics argue California’s tax structure unintentionally gives illegal operators a competitive advantage because they avoid many of the costs that licensed businesses must absorb. Supporters counter that the taxes are necessary to fund public programs and offset the social costs associated with marijuana use.

Where California’s Cannabis Tax Money Goes

Many Californians may be surprised to learn how broadly cannabis tax revenue is distributed throughout state government.

The cannabis excise tax supports programs including:

Childcare and early childhood development

Youth substance abuse prevention

Medical and public health research

Drug treatment and intervention programs

Environmental restoration and recovery projects

Community reinvestment efforts

State law directs a substantial share of cannabis tax revenue into youth education, prevention, early intervention, and treatment programs aimed at reducing substance abuse among young people.

Young People Are Smoking More Marijuana and Drinking Less Alcohol

Researchers have observed a significant shift in substance-use habits among younger adults.

While alcohol remains widely consumed, many younger adults report drinking less than previous generations. At the same time, cannabis use has become increasingly normalized and socially accepted.

Researchers studying these trends have found evidence that some consumers substitute marijuana for alcohol. This phenomenon has helped fuel what is sometimes called the “California sober” movement, in which individuals reduce or stop alcohol consumption while continuing to use cannabis.

Some public health experts view reduced alcohol consumption as a positive development given alcohol’s well-documented role in traffic fatalities, liver disease, domestic violence, and other public safety concerns.

However, health experts caution that replacing alcohol with marijuana does not eliminate health risks.

How Often Do Cannabis Users Smoke?

Occasional users remain common, but cannabis consumption is becoming increasingly frequent among many consumers.

National surveys have documented substantial growth in daily and near-daily marijuana use. In fact, daily or near-daily cannabis users now outnumber similarly frequent alcohol users in the United States. Millions of Americans report using cannabis every day or almost every day.

Public health researchers generally divide users into several categories:

Occasional users who consume monthly or less

Regular users who consume several times per month

Frequent users who consume several times per week

Daily or near-daily users

The growing number of daily users has become one of the primary concerns of addiction specialists and public health officials.

Health Concerns Associated With Heavy Marijuana Use

Although many people view marijuana as relatively harmless, medical experts caution that frequent use can create significant health risks.

Potential health concerns include:

Cannabis use disorder and dependency

Impaired driving ability

Reduced attention, concentration, and memory

Increased risk of workplace and traffic accidents

Anxiety, paranoia, and panic reactions

Psychiatric complications in vulnerable individuals

Respiratory irritation and lung damage from smoking

Adverse effects from high-potency THC products

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has also warned that cannabis can affect brain development among adolescents and young adults, making underage marijuana use a continuing public health concern.

Law enforcement agencies throughout California continue to report arrests involving drivers impaired by cannabis, often in combination with alcohol or other drugs.

The Ongoing Challenge for California

California’s legal cannabis industry has undoubtedly become a major source of state revenue, generating more than $8.6 billion in taxes since 2018.

Yet the state continues to face a difficult balancing act. Policymakers must maintain enough tax revenue to fund promised programs while ensuring that legal cannabis remains affordable enough to compete against illegal sellers.

As California celebrates another quarter-billion dollars in cannabis tax collections, the persistence of the underground market suggests that debate is far from over. The key question remains whether lawmakers can reduce incentives for illegal sales without reducing the tax revenue that has become an important source of funding for a wide range of state programs.

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