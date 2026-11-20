For one day only, Americans will have a chance to buy a classic Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Bar for the same price customers paid more than a century ago.

Hershey’s will offer a limited number of its classic milk chocolate bars for just five cents on Nov. 25, 2026, in conjunction with the nationwide debut of the new HERSHEY movie, which tells the story of chocolate entrepreneur Milton Hershey and his wife, Catherine “Kitty” Hershey. The promotion commemorates the original five-cent price of the Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Bar, which was first introduced in 1900 and helped transform chocolate from a luxury item into an affordable treat for everyday Americans.

The five-cent promotion will be available in limited quantities through Hershey’s Chocolate World locations, Walmart and Amazon, while supplies last. The company is also introducing vintage-inspired packaging that incorporates elements from some of its earliest branding, including historical typography and Milton Hershey’s signature.

The Ancient Origins of Chocolate

While Hershey helped popularize chocolate in the United States, the story of chocolate began thousands of years earlier in what is now Mexico and Central America.

Archaeological evidence indicates that Indigenous peoples in Mesoamerica were using cacao long before Europeans arrived in the Americas. The Olmec civilization is believed to have been among the first to cultivate cacao, followed by the Maya and later the Aztecs.

Unlike modern chocolate bars, early cacao products were typically consumed as beverages rather than solid confections.

The Maya and Aztecs prepared several cacao-based foods and drinks, including:

Xocolatl, a bitter cacao beverage often mixed with water, chili peppers, herbs and spices.

Frothy ceremonial chocolate drinks consumed by nobility and religious leaders.

Cacao beverages flavored with vanilla, honey and flowers.

Ground cacao pastes used in sauces and foods.

Chocolate drinks prepared for warriors and special ceremonies.

Cacao beans were so valuable that the Aztecs famously used them as currency. Historical accounts describe cacao beans being traded for food, clothing and other goods throughout Mesoamerica.

When Spanish explorers encountered cacao during the 16th century, they brought it back to Europe, where sugar was added to make the bitter beverage more appealing to European tastes. Over time, advances in chocolate processing enabled the creation of solid chocolate products, ultimately paving the way for the chocolate bars Americans know today.

How Chocolate Bars Took Over America

For much of the 18th and early 19th centuries, chocolate in the United States remained primarily a beverage.

That changed during the late 1800s as improvements in manufacturing allowed companies to produce affordable solid chocolate.

Several milestones helped shape the American chocolate industry:

1847: J.S. Fry & Sons in England created one of the first modern solid chocolate bars.

1875: Swiss chocolatier Daniel Peter developed milk chocolate.

1879: Rodolphe Lindt introduced the conching process, dramatically improving texture and flavor.

1894: Milton Hershey founded the Hershey Chocolate Company.

1900: The Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Bar debuted for five cents and became one of America’s most recognizable candy products.

The success of Hershey’s helped establish Pennsylvania as a center of American chocolate manufacturing and contributed to the development of the town of Hershey, which remains synonymous with chocolate today.

The Movie Behind the Promotion

According to Hershey, the upcoming HERSHEY film explores the lives of Milton and Kitty Hershey, the growth of their chocolate business and their philanthropic efforts, including the creation of what became the Milton Hershey School. The company says the film is based on historical events and debuts nationwide on Nov. 25.

The movie arrives as interest in American business pioneers and historical biographical films continues to grow.

America’s Favorite Chocolate Bars

While rankings vary depending on the survey and year, the following chocolate bars consistently rank among the most popular in the United States:

Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Bar Snickers Kit Kat Twix

Notably, several of these iconic brands, including Hershey’s, Reese’s and Kit Kat, are part of the broader Hershey portfolio. The company reports that it markets more than 85 brands worldwide and generates annual revenues exceeding $11.7 billion.

A Sweet Piece of American History Returns

For many consumers, a five-cent chocolate bar may sound like something from a different era. In fact, that price recalls a time when a nickel could buy a candy bar, a newspaper and sometimes even a movie ticket.

Hershey’s revival of its original five-cent price is more than a marketing promotion. It is also a reminder of how far the American confectionery industry has come, from the cacao drinks of ancient Mexico to one of the world’s largest chocolate companies.

For one day, at least, chocolate lovers will have the opportunity to experience a small piece of that history for the same price customers paid when the Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Bar first appeared on store shelves more than 125 years ago.

Where Orange County Residents Can Watch HERSHEY

Orange County moviegoers should start seeing local showtimes appear through major theater chains and online ticketing platforms as the release date approaches. The film opens nationwide on Nov. 25, 2026, and is already appearing in advance showtime listings.

While theater schedules remain subject to change, Orange County screenings are expected at many of the county’s larger multiplexes, including:

AMC Orange 30 in Orange

AMC Tustin 14 at The District

Regal Edwards Irvine Spectrum

Regal Edwards Market Place in Irvine

Regal Big Newport in Newport Beach

Cinemark Century Huntington Beach & XD

Cinemark Century Orange & XD

The film stars Finn Wittrock as Milton Hershey and Alexandra Daddario as Kitty Hershey and tells the story of the chocolate entrepreneur whose company grew into one of America’s most recognizable brands. The movie is rated PG and has a running time of approximately 1 hour and 48 minutes.

Readers interested in attending should check local theater websites or ticketing services such as Fandango as additional Orange County showtimes are added in the days leading up to the film’s Thanksgiving week debut.

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