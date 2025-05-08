L.A. County man arrested in Orange County for possession of drugs, stolen IDs, checks, and credit cards

What started as a 1:30 a.m. traffic stop last month led to quite the hall: meth, heroin, fentanyl, Xanax, drug sales evidence, plus a stolen ID, checks, and credit cards were found, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Lake Forest Police Services.

The male passenger tried giving false info to the deputies to dodge his active warrant – it didn’t work.

The female driver from Pomona and male from West Covina were arrested and booked on several felony and misdemeanor charges.

Items seized from a Pomona man in Lake Forest

The male remains in custody.

In Lake Forest, CA, the penalties for the offenses mentioned above can be quite severe. Here’s a breakdown:

Drug Possession

Methamphetamine, Heroin, Fentanyl, Xanax: Possession of these controlled substances can be charged as either a misdemeanor or a felony. Misdemeanor charges typically result in up to one year in county jail and fines up to $1,000. Felony charges can lead to longer prison sentences and higher fines.

Drug Sales

Intent to Sell: Possession with intent to sell controlled substances is a felony. Penalties include 2-4 years in state prison and fines up to $20,000. If the drugs involved are cocaine or heroin, sentences can range from 3-30 years in prison and fines up to $8 million.

Identity Theft

Stolen ID: Identity theft is considered a “wobbler” offense, meaning it can be charged as either a misdemeanor or a felony. Misdemeanor convictions carry up to one year in county jail and fines up to $1,000. Felony convictions can result in 16 months to 3 years in jail and fines up to $10,000.

Theft of Checks and Credit Cards

Check and Credit Card Theft: Stealing checks or credit cards can lead to forgery charges. If the value involved is less than $950, it may be treated as a misdemeanor with penalties including up to one year in county jail. For amounts over $950 or repeat offenses, it can be charged as a felony with harsher penalties.

Given the combination of these offenses, the individual could face multiple charges with cumulative penalties.

