Two students surrender to police following possible gang-related stabbing at Santa Ana High

Two male students, ages 15 and 17, suspected in the horrific stabbing incident at Santa Ana High School yesterday, turned themselves into police at the SAPD headquarters last night. They were accompanied by their parents.

The boys were not identified by sthe SAPD.

The SAPD investigators believe that the stabbing was gang-related.

Both SAPD and Santa Ana School Police officers responded to the high school yesterday just past 3 p.m. after five boys were involved in an altercation that led to the stabbing at a parking lot shared by Santa Ana High School and Martin R. Heninger Elementary School, according to the SAUSD.

The three injured boys were hospitalized. The 14-year-old victim later died at the hospital, and he was identified today by the Orange County Coroner as Armando Morales of Santa Ana.

Two other boys, ages 15 and 16, were expected to survive, officials said on Wednesday.

The SAUSD canceled all after-school activities at the campuses following the stabbing. SAUSD officials said crisis counselors will be available on campus today to support any students who may need assistance processing the fatal outcome of yesterday’s melee.

Local residents set up a memorial at the campus and a few of them had negative comments about the SAUSD for their usual lack of transparency involving multiple recent fights and problems at Santa Ana High.

Fox News reported that “a witness and friend to the victim said it started as an argument that quickly escalated.”

“At first it was a fight, and then it escalated to the kid pulling out a knife, and yeah, he just started stabbing… because I guess self-defense, but that’s not a reasonable answer,” he said. “He was the most, probably funniest kid I knew. He was caring, not the smartest academically, but he was very fun to be around hang out with.”

In California, the penalties for minors involved in a serious crime like a fatal stabbing can be severe. Here are some potential outcomes:

Juvenile Court: Typically, minors are tried in juvenile court, where the focus is more on rehabilitation than punishment. However, for serious offenses like murder, they could be tried as adults. Incarceration: If tried in juvenile court, they might face time in a juvenile detention facility. For very serious crimes, they could be placed in a secured juvenile facility or even transferred to an adult jail once they turn 18. Probation: After serving time in a juvenile facility, they might be placed on probation, which could include strict supervision and conditions like attending counseling or educational programs 2. Other Penalties: Additional penalties could include community service, fines, and mandatory counseling. Life Without Parole (LWOP): If tried as adults and convicted of murder with special circumstances, they could face life without the possibility of parole.

The exact penalties would depend on various factors, including the specifics of the case, the minors’ criminal history, and the decisions of the court.

