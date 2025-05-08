Thu. May 8th, 2025
Crime Irvine San Bernardino County

Two men arrested for stealing high-end apparel at the Irvine Spectrum

ByArt Pedroza

May 8, 2025 ,

On Saturday, the Irvine Police worked with their close partner, Spectrum Security, to locate a suspicious person who was seen at the Irvine Spectrum.

Officers observed multiple vehicle code violations as the man left in his vehicle and made a traffic stop.

Inside the car, they located an unlicensed driver and a passenger.

Stolen merch recovered by the Irvine Police

During the investigation, officers found over $1,200 in merchandise stolen from Vuori and Lululemon. Two lined shopping bags (booster bags) intended to defeat security systems were also found in the car.

Cristian Hernandez Jaramillo, 36, of Ontario, and David Zamir Zuarez Ramos, 28, of Ontario, were arrested for burglary, possession of burglary tools, organized retail theft, receiving stolen property, and driving without a license.

More stolen merch recovered by the Irvine Police

The suspects were booked at the Orange County Jail.

Here are the potential penalties for each of the above mentioned offenses in Irvine, CA:

Driving Without a License

In California, driving without a valid driver’s license can be charged as either a misdemeanor or an infraction:

  • Misdemeanor: Up to 6 months in jail and/or a fine of up to $1,000.
  • Infraction: A fine of up to $250.

Getting Pulled Over and Arrested

If you’re pulled over and arrested, the consequences can vary based on the circumstances:

  • Without a License: Typically results in a citation or a ticket. If there are additional issues, such as outstanding warrants or driving under the influence, it can lead to arrest.
  • Driving Under the Influence (DUI): Severe penalties including hefty fines, license suspension, and possible jail time.

Possession of Stolen Merchandise

Having over $1,200 in stolen merchandise can lead to serious charges:

  • Grand Theft: Theft of property valued over $950 is considered grand theft and can be charged as a misdemeanor or a felony. Misdemeanor penalties include up to 364 days in jail, while felony penalties can range from 16 months to 3 years in prison.
  • Organized Retail Theft: Additional charges such as burglary, possession of burglary tools, and receiving stolen property may apply.

author avatar
Art Pedroza Editor
Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.
See Full Bio
social network icon

By Art Pedroza

Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.

Related Post

Crime Gangs Santa Ana SAUSD

Two students surrender to police following possible gang-related stabbing at Santa Ana High

May 8, 2025 Art Pedroza
Crime Drugs Los Angeles County OC Sheriff Orange County

L.A. County man arrested in Orange County for possession of drugs, stolen IDs, checks, and credit cards

May 7, 2025 Art Pedroza
Crime Education Santa Ana SAPD SAUSD

The SAUSD confirms that one of the students stabbed at Santa Ana High has died

May 7, 2025 Art Pedroza

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You missed

Crime Irvine San Bernardino County

Two men arrested for stealing high-end apparel at the Irvine Spectrum

May 8, 2025 Art Pedroza
Crime Gangs Santa Ana SAUSD

Two students surrender to police following possible gang-related stabbing at Santa Ana High

May 8, 2025 Art Pedroza
Crime Drugs Los Angeles County OC Sheriff Orange County

L.A. County man arrested in Orange County for possession of drugs, stolen IDs, checks, and credit cards

May 7, 2025 Art Pedroza
Crime Education Santa Ana SAPD SAUSD

The SAUSD confirms that one of the students stabbed at Santa Ana High has died

May 7, 2025 Art Pedroza