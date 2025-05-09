A DUI suspect was arrested after a hit and run crash in Costa Mesa

A suspect was arrested after he was involved in a hit-and-run crash around noon, according to the Costa Mesa Police Department.

After the suspect fled the scene, he was followed by the other driver involved and he was then stopped by a Costa Mesa police officer.

A DUI evaluation was performed and the suspect was arrested after blowing a BAC three times over the legal limit. No serious injuries were reported.

Thanks to the other driver, the Costa Mesa police got an impaired driver off the street quickly.

The Costa Mesa police advise that you please drink responsibly and know your limit. Have your ride share app ready if you need a ride.

In Costa Mesa, CA, fleeing the scene of a car accident and then getting arrested for DUI can lead to severe penalties. Here’s a breakdown of the potential consequences:

Fleeing the Scene of an Accident

Misdemeanor or Felony Charges : If the accident involves only property damage, it is typically charged as a misdemeanor. However, if there are injuries or fatalities, it can be charged as a felony.

: If the accident involves only property damage, it is typically charged as a misdemeanor. However, if there are injuries or fatalities, it can be charged as a felony. Penalties: For a misdemeanor, penalties can include fines, probation, and up to six months in jail. For a felony, penalties can be much more severe, including substantial fines, lengthy imprisonment, and suspension of driving privileges.

DUI Charges

First Offense : Typically includes 48 hours to 6 months in jail, fines ranging from $390 to $1,000, a 6-month driver’s license suspension, and 3 to 5 years of informal probation.

: Typically includes 48 hours to 6 months in jail, fines ranging from $390 to $1,000, a 6-month driver’s license suspension, and 3 to 5 years of informal probation. Second Offense : Penalties increase to 96 hours to 1 year in jail, fines up to $1,000, a 2-year license suspension, and 3 to 5 years of informal probation.

: Penalties increase to 96 hours to 1 year in jail, fines up to $1,000, a 2-year license suspension, and 3 to 5 years of informal probation. Third Offense: Includes 120 days to 1 year in jail, fines up to $1,000, a 3-year license suspension, and 3 to 5 years of informal probation.

Combined Penalties

When both fleeing the scene and DUI charges are involved, the penalties can be compounded, leading to more severe consequences. This can include longer jail time, higher fines, and extended license suspension periods.

