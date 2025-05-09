Costa Mesa retail theft suspect arrested in L.A. with help from the CHP

Combating organized retail theft is a team effort which usually involves multiple agencies. Recently, an employee at a well-known retail chain in Costa Mesa notified the Costa Mesa Police that several items had been stolen from their shipping trailer amounting to about $120,000 in clothing, designer handbags, and shoes.

Based on the initial investigation, it appeared the suspects were part of an organized retail theft crew.

CMPD detectives were able to identify the suspect vehicles and tied them to different homes throughout Southern California.

The suspect connected to the Costa Mesa theft was located with stolen property in his possession and was arrested near the Gem Motel in Los Angeles.

The CMPD then worked with the California Highway Patrol Cargo Theft Team and the Los Angeles Police Department to assist in the further arrests of other suspects involved.

We appreciate our partners and this type of collaboration, which nets these thieves and gets them off the streets. This investigation is ongoing as law enforcement uncovers other thefts from this crew.

Stealing $120,000 worth of clothing, designer handbags, and shoes from a store in Costa Mesa, CA, and then getting arrested with the help of the California Highway Patrol (CHP) in Los Angeles can lead to serious legal consequences. Here’s a breakdown of the potential penalties:

Theft Charges

Grand Theft : Given the high value of the stolen goods, this would likely be charged as grand theft, which is a felony in California.

: Given the high value of the stolen goods, this would likely be charged as grand theft, which is a felony in California. Penalties: Felony grand theft can result in up to 3 years in state prison, substantial fines, and restitution to the victims.

Organized Retail Theft

Additional Charges : If the theft is part of an organized retail theft ring, additional charges may apply, potentially increasing the severity of the penalties.

: If the theft is part of an organized retail theft ring, additional charges may apply, potentially increasing the severity of the penalties. Penalties: These can include longer prison sentences and higher fines.

Arrest and Prosecution

CHP Involvement : Being arrested with the help of the CHP indicates a coordinated effort, which might involve multiple jurisdictions and agencies.

: Being arrested with the help of the CHP indicates a coordinated effort, which might involve multiple jurisdictions and agencies. Penalties: The involvement of multiple law enforcement agencies can lead to more thorough investigations and potentially harsher penalties.

Combined Penalties

When combining theft charges with the involvement of organized crime and multiple law enforcement agencies, the penalties can be compounded, leading to more severe consequences.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Art Pedroza Editor See Full Bio Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.