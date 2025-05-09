The Westminster Police are trying to identify a couple involved in theft/burglary

Police detectives are seeking information into the identity of two individuals concerning a theft/burglary investigation, according to the Westminster Police Department.

The suspects are a man and a woman. They appear to be Hispanic. The Westminster Police released pictures of them in what appears to be a mini-mart or supermarket. The male suspect was wearing a black t-shirt, a gray and black jacket and a black baseball cap. He also had a wispy mustache. The woman had long black hair pulled backand was also dressed in black apparel.

If anyone has information please reach out to Detective Ramirez at DRamirez@westminster-ca.gov or 714-548-3805.

In Westminster, CA, the penalties for burglary and theft can vary depending on the specifics of the crime:

Burglary

First-Degree Burglary (residential): Felony : 2, 4, or 6 years in state prison

: 2, 4, or 6 years in state prison Fines: Up to $10,000 Second-Degree Burglary (non-residential): Misdemeanor : Up to 1 year in county jail

: Up to 1 year in county jail Felony: 16 months, 2 years, or 3 years in county jail

Theft

Petty Theft (property value under $950): Misdemeanor : Up to 6 months in county jail and/or a fine up to $1,000

(property value under $950): Grand Theft (property value over $950): Misdemeanor : Up to 1 year in county jail Felony : 16 months, 2 years, or 3 years in county jail

(property value over $950):

These penalties can be influenced by factors such as prior criminal history and the specifics of the crime. If you need more detailed information or legal advice, consulting with a legal professional would be beneficial.

