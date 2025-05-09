The Westminster Police are trying to identify a couple involved in theft/burglary

Police detectives are seeking information into the identity of two individuals concerning a theft/burglary investigation, according to the Westminster Police Department.
The suspects are a man and a woman. They appear to be Hispanic. The Westminster Police released pictures of them in what appears to be a mini-mart or supermarket. The male suspect was wearing a black t-shirt, a gray and black jacket and a black baseball cap. He also had a wispy mustache. The woman had long black hair pulled backand was also dressed in black apparel.
If anyone has information please reach out to Detective Ramirez at DRamirez@westminster-ca.gov or 714-548-3805.
In Westminster, CA, the penalties for burglary and theft can vary depending on the specifics of the crime:
Burglary
- First-Degree Burglary (residential):
- Felony: 2, 4, or 6 years in state prison
- Fines: Up to $10,000
- Second-Degree Burglary (non-residential):
- Misdemeanor: Up to 1 year in county jail
- Felony: 16 months, 2 years, or 3 years in county jail
Theft
- Petty Theft (property value under $950):
- Misdemeanor: Up to 6 months in county jail and/or a fine up to $1,000
- Grand Theft (property value over $950):
- Misdemeanor: Up to 1 year in county jail
- Felony: 16 months, 2 years, or 3 years in county jail
These penalties can be influenced by factors such as prior criminal history and the specifics of the crime. If you need more detailed information or legal advice, consulting with a legal professional would be beneficial.