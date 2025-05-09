Don’t miss the SAPD’s Community Police Academy, starting on July 9

Join the Santa Ana Police Department’s Community Police Academy and learn about how the SAPD protects our community and works to keep us safe.

Get an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at SAPD operations with their 10-week Academy, held every Wednesday (July 9 – September 10) from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Santa Ana Police Department.

Learn firsthand from experts in Patrol, Investigations, K9, SWAT, Training, Communications, and more!

Classroom and practical instruction will give you a deeper understanding of our best practices and commitment to community safety.

Eligibility Requirements:

Minimum age of 21 years

No outstanding warrants, pending criminal cases, or felony convictions

Attendance at every class is required.

Space is very limited, so sign up now!

