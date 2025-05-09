Fri. May 9th, 2025
Don't miss the SAPD's Community Police Academy, starting on July 9

By Art Pedroza

May 9, 2025
Don't miss the SAPD's Community Police Academy, starting on July 9

Join the Santa Ana Police Department’s Community Police Academy and learn about how the SAPD protects our community and works to keep us safe.

Get an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at SAPD operations with their 10-week Academy, held every Wednesday (July 9 – September 10) from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Santa Ana Police Department.

Learn firsthand from experts in Patrol, Investigations, K9, SWAT, Training, Communications, and more!

Classroom and practical instruction will give you a deeper understanding of our best practices and commitment to community safety.

Eligibility Requirements:

  • Minimum age of 21 years
  • No outstanding warrants, pending criminal cases, or felony convictions
  • Attendance at every class is required.

Space is very limited, so sign up now!

Art Pedroza Editor
Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.
By Art Pedroza

