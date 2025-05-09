The Orange Police Department will be conducting a DUI and CDL Checkpoint tonight

The Orange Police Department will be conducting a DUI/Driver’s License Checkpoint May 09, 2025 at 3100 East Chapman Avenue between the hours of 7:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m.

DUI Checkpoints like this one are placed in locations based on collision statistics and frequency of DUI arrests. Officers will be looking for signs of alcohol and/or drug impairment, with officers checking drivers for proper licensing.

DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on data showing incidents of impaired driving-related crashes and frequency of DUI arrests. The primary purpose of a DUI checkpoint is to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off the road.

“Impaired drivers put others on the road at significant risk,” Sergeant David Barr said. “Any prevention measures that reduce the number of impaired drivers on our roads significantly improves traffic safety.”

The Orange Police Department reminds the public that impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Some prescription medications and over-the-counter drugs may interfere with driving. While medicinal and recreational marijuana are legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal.

Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Getting cited for a DUI in Orange, CA, can significantly impact your car insurance. Here are some key points to consider:

Premium Increase: A DUI citation can cause your car insurance premiums to increase by up to 148%. This is because insurance companies consider drivers with a DUI as high-risk. Duration of Impact: The increased rates typically last for about 10 years from the date of the arrest 2. During this period, you may find it challenging to get affordable insurance. Loss of Discounts: Any good driver discounts you previously enjoyed will likely be revoked. This can further increase your insurance costs. High-Risk Insurance: You may need to obtain high-risk insurance, often referred to as SR-22 insurance, which is more expensive.

