A man who stole a vehicle in Fontana was busted in Orange County

On May 4 around 9:30 PM Orange County Sheriff SET deputies were patrolling near Bake Pkwy. and Towne Centre when they located a vehicle that had been stolen just an hour earlier out of Fontana, according to Lake Forest Police Services.

With the assistance of the OC Sheriff’s K9 team, the driver was detained and arrested for vehicle theft, and the vehicle was returned to its rightful owner.

The SET team is described as being comprised of experienced and well-trained deputies focused on addressing current community enforcement needs.

This all took place on Star Wars Day (may the 4th be with you). In the words of Yoda, “Commit not crimes in Orange County or pay you will!”

In California, the penalties for stealing a car can vary based on several factors, including the value of the vehicle and the individual’s criminal history. Here are the general guidelines:

Grand Theft Auto: If the vehicle is valued at more than $950, the crime is considered grand theft auto. This is a “wobbler” offense, meaning it can be charged as either a misdemeanor or a felony. Misdemeanor : Up to 1 year in county jail.

: Up to 1 year in county jail. Felony: 16 months, 2 years, or 3 years in state prison. Petty Theft: If the vehicle is valued at $950 or less, it is considered petty theft. Misdemeanor: Up to 6 months in county jail, a fine of up to $1,000, or both. Joyriding: Taking a vehicle temporarily without the intent to permanently deprive the owner. Misdemeanor : Up to 1 year in county jail.

: Up to 1 year in county jail. Felony: 16 months, 2 years, or 3 years in state prison.

If someone steals a car in Fontana and is arrested in Lake Forest, the penalties would be based on the same laws, as both cities are in California. The location of the arrest does not change the legal consequences, but the case might be handled by the jurisdiction where the crime was committed.

