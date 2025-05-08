The SAUSD confirms that one of the students stabbed at Santa Ana High has died

A 14-year-old Santa Ana High School student died and two other students at that school were injured after a stabbing near the school just after the school day ended on Wednesday, May 7.

SAPD police officers are searching for two suspects, who investigators believe are also students.

The students were apparently involved in a fight just after 3 p.m., which then led to the stabbings outside the high school in a parking lot that is shared with Martin R. Heninger Elementary School.

Three teen boys and the victim who died were hospitalized, according to the SAPD. The survivors were described by police as being stable.

The names of the victims have not yet been disclosed. The name of the suspects also remain a mystery.

SAUSD Statement on Student Death at Santa Ana High School:

The Santa Ana Unified School District is heartbroken to confirm that one of the students injured in an incident outside Santa Ana High School this afternoon has tragically passed away. Two additional students were also injured and remain hospitalized. Our thoughts are with the family of the student who passed, and with all those impacted by this senseless act of violence.

The incident involved an altercation among several individuals, occurring shortly after dismissal. It is being actively investigated by the Santa Ana Police Department and Santa Ana School Police. We understand the emotional toll it may have on our students, staff, and families across the district.

Out of an abundance of caution, there will be an increased presence of Santa Ana School Police on and around Santa Ana HS on Thursday. To support our students during this difficult time, crisis counselors will be available on Thursday at Santa Ana High School, Heninger School, and any other campuses affected by this event.

We are committed to providing a safe, caring, and supportive environment for all students and staff. We will continue to share updates as they become available. Thank you for your continued support and compassion.

