Today, at approximately 3:25 p.m., SAPD police officers responded to Santa Ana High School regarding a stabbing involving three victims, all believed to be students.

The victims were transported to local hospitals; two are in stable condition, while one is in critical condition.

SAPD officers, along with Santa Ana School Police, established a perimeter in the area in an effort to locate the outstanding suspects.

The SAPD asks that you please stay away from the area.

