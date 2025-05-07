OCDA warns: citations and prosecutions await participants of street takeovers and illegal car meets

Do you like to participate in illegal car meets, sideshows and street parties/takeovers? If so OCDA Todd Spitzer wants to remind you that these activities are crimes.

If you perform reckless stunts and disrupt traffic flow, you endanger not only yourself, but your whole neighborhood.

There are safe and responsible ways for car enthusiasts to celebrate their passion: street takeovers are NOT one of them.

There is actually a state law here in California, AB 2807, that outlines the trouble you can get into when you get involved in street takeovers:

Key Provisions : Prohibition : Engaging in or aiding a motor vehicle exhibition of speed on a highway is prohibited. Penalties : Upon conviction, penalties include imprisonment in county jail for up to 90 days, a fine of up to $500, or both. License Suspension : Starting July 1, 2025, courts can suspend driving privileges for 90 days to 6 months if the violation occurred during a sideshow. Employment Consideration : Courts must consider hardships related to employment when deciding on license suspension or restriction.

: Status: Passed and chaptered by the California Secretary of State on September 23, 2024.

Violating California Assembly Bill 2807 can also result in points being added to your driving record. Specifically, engaging in or aiding a motor vehicle exhibition of speed, such as sideshows or street takeovers, can lead to penalties including fines, imprisonment, and driving privilege suspensions. Points on your driving record can affect your insurance rates and driving privileges.

Employers often will look at your driving record if your job includes driving on behalf of your company. If you have too many points you can forget being given the opportunity to drive for most companies.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Art Pedroza Editor See Full Bio Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.