Jim’s Original, Chicago hot dog institution, officially expands to Orange

Jim’s Original , the legendary 87-year-old Chicago hot dog and sausage institution, has officially made its highly anticipated West Coast debut in Orange, California. The iconic stand launched with a soft opening on Thursday, June 11, 2026, followed by its official grand opening on Saturday, June 13, 2026. Located at 214 North Tustin Street, the new spot drew massive crowds with lines stretching out the door, causing the kitchen to completely sell out of food shortly after opening.

Third-generation co-owner Jim Christopoulos—who manages the legacy alongside his parents—brought the concept west to give Southern California a genuine taste of Windy City street food culture. To ensure total authenticity, Jim’s Original is shipping all of its sausages and hot dogs directly from Ashland Sausage, its longtime supplier in Chicago. The Orange location features indoor dining, an outdoor patio, a convenient drive-thru window, and a black-and-white wall display that pays tribute to its rich history. During its initial opening phase, the restaurant is operating under temporary hours from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., with plans to eventually expand to a regular daily schedule of 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m..

The History of Jim’s Original

The story of this culinary landmark began in 1939 when a young Greek immigrant named James “Jimmy” Stefanovic arrived in America and started working at a small hot dog stand on the bustling corners of Maxwell and Halsted Streets in Chicago. Jimmy eventually bought the stand from his aunt and forever changed the American street food landscape. In 1943, he created the world’s first Maxwell Street Polish Sausage sandwich, piling the grilled sausage high with sweet caramelized onions, yellow mustard, and spicy sport peppers.

For decades, the original walk-up window never closed, operating 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. It became a famous cultural melting pot where factory workers, police officers, jazz musicians, and socialites stood shoulder-to-shoulder on the sidewalk to eat. University expansion projects forced the stand to relocate slightly in 2001 and 2005. Alongside the new California expansion, the flagship Chicago stand is currently transitioning from its longtime Union Avenue site to a new permanent home in East Pilsen.

Jim’s Original Polish Sausage

The Menu and the “California Twist”

The core menu in Orange remains fiercely loyal to the original formulas. Every single sandwich automatically comes with a free scoop of fresh, hand-cut french fries pressed right into the bag. Classic items available at the new location include:

The Original Maxwell Street Polish Sausage : A grilled sausage with a distinct “snap,” topped with massive amounts of grilled onions and yellow mustard.

: A grilled sausage with a distinct “snap,” topped with massive amounts of grilled onions and yellow mustard. The Pork Chop Sandwich : A unique Chicago staple featuring a juicy, savory pork chop served with the bone still in, placed directly on a bun with onions and mustard.

: A unique Chicago staple featuring a juicy, savory pork chop served with the bone still in, placed directly on a bun with onions and mustard. All-Beef Hot Dogs: Classic Chicago-style dogs snapped onto steamed buns.

Because Christopoulos was inspired by the popularity of the Chicago-set culinary drama The Bear, he added a few location-specific items that you cannot find at the traditional Chicago stands. This “California Twist” includes an authentic Italian beef sandwich, fresh salads, plant-based vegetarian options, and a California-style double cheeseburger topped with Thousand Island dressing, lettuce, tomato, and raw onion.

America’s Obsession with Hot Dogs

Jim’s expansion comes at a time when America’s love for hot dogs is higher than ever. According to data from the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council, Americans consume an estimated 20 billion hot dogs per year. This massive consumption averages out to about 70 hot dogs per person annually. During the peak summer “hot dog season”—which stretches from Memorial Day to Labor Day—Americans devour roughly 7 billion hot dogs. On the 4th of July alone, the nation consumes 150 million hot dogs, which is enough to stretch from Washington, D.C. to Los Angeles more than five times. Retail data also shows that regular regional expansion and premium casing options keep regional styles highly profitable.

Top 10 Hot Dog Restaurants in the U.S.

While Jim’s Original expanding into California is huge news, the United States boasts an incredible landscape of legendary hot dog destinations. Here are the top 10 hot dog restaurants across the country recognized for historical impact, regional style, and culinary excellence:

Jim’s Original (Chicago, IL & Orange, CA)

The undisputed birthplace of the Maxwell Street Polish sausage sandwich, renowned for its mount of caramelized onions and free fries.

Nathan’s Famous (Brooklyn, NY)

The historic Coney Island flagship that popularized the quintessential snap of the all-beef New York kosher-style dog.

Pink’s Hot Dogs

4.5

(13.7K)

$10–20Hot Dog

ClosedFairfax

A Hollywood landmark operating since 1939, famous for its massive menu of celebrity-named, chili-topped hot dogs.

Superdawg Drive-In

4.5

(6.7K)

$10–20Hot Dog Stand

ClosedChicago, IL

A classic drive-in featuring iconic rooftop hot dog mascots and a proprietary, box-served all-beef dog topped with pickled green tomatoes.

Rutt’s Hut

4.6

(5.8K)

$10–20Hot Dog

OpenClifton, NJ

Home of the “Ripper,” a distinct deep-fried hot dog where the skin cracks and rips open, served with a secret-recipe mustard relish.

Lafayette Coney Island

4.6

(5.8K)

$10–20Hot Dog

OpenDetroit, MI

A legendary downtown spot locked in a perpetual rivalry, serving authentic Detroit Coney dogs smothered in beef chili, mustard, and sweet onions.

Ben’s Chili Bowl

4.4

(7.8K)

$10–20American

OpenWashington, DC

A historic cultural institution globally famous for its “Chili Half-Smoke,” a coarsely ground pork and beef sausage topped with spicy homemade chili.

Gene & Jude’s

4.7

(13.6K)

$1–10Hot Dog

OpenRiver Grove, IL

A no-nonsense purist stand dedicated entirely to the “Depression Dog,” topped with mustard, relish, onions, sport peppers, and fresh fries.

Walter’s Hot Dogs

4.6

(1.8K)

$10–20Hot Dog

OpenMamaroneck, NY

Operating out of a nationally registered historical pagoda since 1919, serving a custom split-grilled beef, pork, and veal blend.

Dat Dog (New Orleans, LA)

A modern favorite that blends traditional dogs with Creole flair, offering alligator, crawfish, and duck sausages with diverse toppings.

Dietary and Health Considerations

Despite their massive popularity, hot dogs come with specific health and nutritional considerations that consumers should keep in mind. Because they are classified as ultra-processed meats, regular consumption has been linked by health organizations like the World Health Organization (WHO) to an increased risk of colorectal cancers. This risk is primarily associated with the presence of chemical preservatives, such as sodium nitrates and nitrites, which can form carcinogenic compounds during high-heat cooking.

Additionally, hot dogs are traditionally very high in sodium and saturated fats. A single standard hot dog can easily account for over a third of the recommended daily allowance for sodium, which can contribute to hypertension and long-term cardiovascular issues when eaten in excess. For health-conscious diners, experts recommend looking for “uncured” varieties that rely on natural nitrates like celery powder, choosing lower-sodium alternatives, or exploring the expanding world of high-quality plant-based options.

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