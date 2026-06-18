Nara Organics Infant Formula pulled nationwide over Botulism outbreak

The California Department of Public Health (CDPH), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have launched a multi-state investigation into a cluster of infant botulism cases. The outbreak is linked directly to Nara Organics Whole Milk Organic Infant Formula (powdered).

On June 13, 2026, the manufacturer issued a voluntary nationwide recall for all lots of this formula. The product was widely available for purchase online and at Target retail stores. Parents and caregivers should immediately stop using this formula.

Current Case Count and Status

Public health agencies have confirmed three laboratory cases as of June 15, 2026:

California: 1 case (Note: No cases have been reported in Orange County)

1 case (Note: No cases have been reported in Orange County) Pennsylvania: 1 case

1 case Washington: 1 case

California’s Infant Botulism Treatment and Prevention Program initially detected the spike in cases. After identifying the shared exposure to Nara Organics, officials quickly flagged the data to federal agencies to trigger the nationwide recall.

Symptoms of Infant Botulism

Infant botulism is a rare but serious gastrointestinal illness caused by nerve toxins produced by Clostridium botulinum bacteria. Symptoms generally appear within 3 to 30 days after exposure.

Caregivers should monitor infants for the following warning signs:

Constipation: Often the very first symptom observed.

Often the very first symptom observed. Floppiness: Weak muscle tone and a “ragdoll” appearance due to muscle paralysis.

Weak muscle tone and a “ragdoll” appearance due to muscle paralysis. Weak Cry: A noticeably altered, softer, or whimpering cry.

A noticeably altered, softer, or whimpering cry. Feeding Difficulties: Trouble sucking, swallowing, or a weak gag reflex.

Trouble sucking, swallowing, or a weak gag reflex. Lethargy: Extreme sluggishness, excessive sleeping, and lack of energy.

Extreme sluggishness, excessive sleeping, and lack of energy. Expressionless Face: Flat facial muscles and droopy eyelids.

Treatment and Medical Response

Infant botulism requires emergency medical care and immediate hospitalization.

Antitoxin Care: Treatment relies heavily on Botulism Immune Globulin Intravenous (Human) , commonly known as BabyBIG® . This specialized antitoxin neutralizes the circulating toxins in the bloodstream.

Treatment relies heavily on , commonly known as . This specialized antitoxin neutralizes the circulating toxins in the bloodstream. Supportive Care: Hospitalization typically includes respiratory support and nutritional therapy while the infant recovers muscle strength.

Patient Outcomes

There have been no deaths reported in connection to this outbreak. All three identified infants were promptly hospitalized and successfully received the BabyBIG® antitoxin treatment. When administered early, the antitoxin significantly reduces hospital stays and long-term complications, allowing infants to make a full recovery over time.

What Parents and Caregivers Should Do

Check Your Pantry: Discard any containers of Nara Organics Whole Milk Organic Infant Formula (powdered) immediately. Do not feed it to your child.

Discard any containers of Nara Organics Whole Milk Organic Infant Formula (powdered) immediately. Do not feed it to your child. Seek Emergency Care: If your infant has consumed this product and shows any signs of weakness, constipation, or poor feeding, go to an emergency room immediately.

If your infant has consumed this product and shows any signs of weakness, constipation, or poor feeding, go to an emergency room immediately. Contact Your Retailer: Reach out to Target or the online vendor where you purchased the item for refund information regarding the voluntary recall.

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