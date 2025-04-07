Fountain Valley police arrested several suspects on charges including burglary, narcotics and vandalism

Fountain Valley police officers were very busy over the weekend.

A combination of calls for service and proactive police work led to the arrest of several subjects for narcotics sales, possession of burglary tools, vandalism, burglary, conspiracy, and additional drug related offenses.

The FVPD thanks the vigilant community members who remembered that they should say something when they see something.

Picture Courtesy of the Fountain Valley Police Dept

Here are the penalties for the offenses mentioned above, in California:

Narcotics Sales

Possession for Sale : Felony, 2-4 years in jail, and/or up to $20,000 in fines. Prior convictions or possession of cocaine/heroin can lead to 3-30 years in prison and fines up to $8,000,000.

: Felony, 2-4 years in jail, and/or up to $20,000 in fines. Prior convictions or possession of cocaine/heroin can lead to 3-30 years in prison and fines up to $8,000,000. Sale or Transportation: Felony, 3-9 years in jail, and fines up to $20,000.

Possession of Burglary Tools

Possession of Burglary Tools: Misdemeanor, up to 6 months in county jail, and/or fines up to $1,000.

Vandalism

Vandalism: Misdemeanor if damage is less than $400, punishable by up to 1 year in jail and fines up to $1,000. Felony if damage is $400 or more, punishable by up to 1 year in jail or state prison and fines up to $10,000.

Burglary

First-Degree Burglary (Residential) : Felony, 2-6 years in state prison, and fines up to $10,000.

: Felony, 2-6 years in state prison, and fines up to $10,000. Second-Degree Burglary (Commercial): Misdemeanor, up to 1 year in jail, or felony, 16 months to 3 years in jail.

Conspiracy

Conspiracy: Penalties depend on the underlying crime. Felony conspiracies can lead to the same penalties as the crime conspired to commit. Misdemeanor conspiracies can result in up to 1 year in county jail and fines up to $10,000.

Additional Drug-Related Offenses

Simple Possession : Misdemeanor, up to 1 year in county jail, and fines up to $1,000.

: Misdemeanor, up to 1 year in county jail, and fines up to $1,000. Drug Manufacturing : Felony, up to 7 years in state prison, and fines up to $50,000.

: Felony, up to 7 years in state prison, and fines up to $50,000. Possession of Drug Paraphernalia: Misdemeanor, up to 6 months in county jail, and fines up to $1,000.

