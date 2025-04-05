Santa Ana gangbangers arrested on narcotic and weapon-related charges

Gang detectives recently conducted a traffic stop in the area of 100 N. Gunther Place for California Vehicle Code violations, according to the SAPD.

During the traffic stop one of the occupants was found to be on parole and he turned out to also be a documented gangbanger.

The police detectives searched the vehicle and discovered a loaded “ghost gun,” ammunition and narcotics.

Two suspects were arrested and booked at the Santa Ana City Jail on narcotic and weapon-related charges.

In California, the penalties for a man on parole who is arrested with a loaded “ghost gun,” ammunition, and narcotics can be quite severe:

Violation of Parole: Possessing a firearm, ammunition, or narcotics is a direct violation of parole conditions. This can lead to the revocation of parole and the individual being sent back to prison to serve the remainder of their original sentence. Firearms Offenses: California has strict laws regarding ghost guns. Possession of an untraceable firearm can result in state charges, including fines and prison time. Additionally, federal charges under 18 U.S.C. § 924(c) for using or possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking or crimes of violence carry mandatory minimum penalties. Drug Offenses: Possession of narcotics can lead to additional charges, which vary based on the type and quantity of drugs. Penalties can include significant prison time, fines, and further legal consequences.

Given the combination of these offenses, the individual could face multiple charges and substantial prison time. It’s a serious situation that typically requires legal representation to navigate the complexities of the charges and potential penalties.

Picture Courteys of the SAPD

In another recent incident SAPD patrol officers were conducting proactive enforcement in the area of 1700 S. Evergreen St. due to a recent increase in gangbanger activities.

When the police officers attempted to contact several male suspects they fled and a foot pursuit ensued.

The officers recovered a loaded firearm from a suspect who discarded it on a resident’s rooftop.

Apparently those suspects got away and can be expected to continue to gangbang until they get caught by the police.

