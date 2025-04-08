The Irvine Police will conduct a DUI and Driver’s License Checkpoint on April 12

Tue. Apr 8th, 2025
Irvine, Calif. – The Irvine Police Department (IPD) will conduct a Driving Under the Influence (DUI) and Driver’s License checkpoint as part of the Department’s continued commitment to reducing injuries and deaths caused by impaired drivers. The checkpoint will be conducted on Saturday, April 12, from 7:00 p.m. to 2 a.m. around Jamboree Road and Michelson Drive.

The checkpoint will be clearly marked, and vehicles will be selected for further screening on a pre-set basis to ensure objectivity. Trained officers will direct suspected impaired drivers to a secondary area for further evaluation. Most motorists will experience little or no delay.

DUI Checkpoints like this one are placed in locations based on collision statistics and frequency of DUI arrests. Officers will be looking for signs of alcohol and/or drug impairment, with officers checking drivers for proper licensing.

The Irvine Police Department offers these reminders to ensure you have a safe night of fun that does not involve a DUI:

Always use a designated sober driver – a friend who is not drinking, ride-share, taxicab or public transportation – to get home.
See someone who is clearly impaired and attempting to drive? Take the keys and help them make other arrangements to find a sober way home.
Report drunk drivers – Call 911.
Hosting a party? Offer nonalcoholic drinks. Monitor who is drinking and how they are getting home.
This checkpoint is being carried out with the use of grant funding awarded by the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

About Irvine

Since its incorporation in 1971, Irvine has become a nationally recognized city, with a population of 310,250 that spans 66 square miles and is recognized as one of America’s safest and most successful master-planned urban communities. Top-rated educational institutions, an enterprising business atmosphere, sound environmental stewardship, and respect for diversity all contribute to Irvine’s enviable quality of life. This family-friendly city features more than 16,000 acres of parks, sports fields and dedicated open space and is the home of Great Park. For more information, please visit cityofirvine.org.

Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.
