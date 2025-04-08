Little girl’s 911 call leads to burglar’s arrest by her dad and the Westminster Police

On Friday, April 3, 2025, at 5:53 AM, a nine-year-old girl called 911 from a cell phone to report that an individual was attempting to break into her home through a downstairs window, according to the Westminster Police Department.

The child was inside the house (upstairs), along with other family members, and reported the incident as it unfolded. The suspect, later identified as Jorge Mendoza Diaz, smashed through a window and entered the residence.

Inside the home, the victim’s father confronted the intruder (Diaz) utilizing pepper spray and was able to drag the suspect out of the home successfully. Diaz fled the scene, jumped a fence into a nearby residence, and hid in the backyard.

WPD officers arrived on the scene within three minutes of the initial call. Officers quickly established a perimeter and located Diaz in the backyard of a neighboring residence. He was taken into custody without further incident and arrested for residential burglary.

The WPD applauds the brave actions of the nine-year-old victim, who called 911, remained calm, and provided vital information to dispatchers, significantly contributing to the suspect’s timely apprehension.

The calm nature of the nine-year-old victim can clearly be heard in the 911 call.

The WPD released this audio with the hope that parents teach their children to use 911 in emergencies and to show the stellar example WPD Dispatch Supervisor Kristen Kannard did while interacting with the child and the child answering questions under scary circumstances.

The audio has been edited to remove any personal information and inaudible noises.

Copilot

In California, breaking and entering with the intent to commit burglary is a serious offense:

Penalties for Burglary

First-Degree Burglary (residential burglary): Felony charge

charge 2, 4, or 6 years in state prison

in state prison Fine of up to $10,000 Second-Degree Burglary (commercial burglary): Wobbler (can be charged as either a misdemeanor or felony)

(can be charged as either a misdemeanor or felony) Misdemeanor : Up to 1 year in county jail

: Up to 1 year in county jail Felony: 16 months, 2 years, or 3 years in state prison

Additional Consequences

Three Strikes Law : A first-degree burglary conviction counts as a strike. Having two strikes can double the sentence, and a third strike can lead to a life sentence.

: A first-degree burglary conviction counts as a strike. Having two strikes can double the sentence, and a third strike can lead to a life sentence. Civil Lawsuits: Victims can file civil lawsuits to recover stolen property or damages.

Defenses

Common defenses include:

Lack of intent to commit a crime

Mistaken identity

Consent to be on the property

Art Pedroza Editor See Full Bio Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.