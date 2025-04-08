An inmate arrested in Anaheim died at the Intake Release Center in Santa Ana

SANTA ANA, Ca. (April 8, 2025) – On Tuesday, April 8, 2025, an inmate who was housed at the Intake Release Center in Santa Ana died.

The 42-year-old inmate was booked by the Anaheim Police Department on April 7, 2025, for PC 3056 – Parole Violation. The inmate’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin by the Orange County Coroner’s Division. You may click here to see who was arrested in Anaheim.

On Tuesday, April 8, 2025, the inmate was found unresponsive alone in his cell at the Intake Release Center in Module J. Deputies and correctional medical staff attempted life-saving measures. The inmate was transported via ambulance to a local area hospital where he was pronounced deceased. A final cause of death will be determined following an independent autopsy and toxicology.

The Orange County District Attorney’s Office will investigate the in-custody death. The Orange County Sheriff’s Department will conduct an in-custody death review. No additional information will be released at this time.

Under California Penal Code 3056, individuals on parole can be detained if they violate parole conditions:

Detention: Parolees may be detained in county jail while awaiting a parole revocation hearing. The detention can last up to 180 days per revocation. Revocation Hearings: During these hearings, parolees can contest the alleged violations1. If the parole is revoked, they may be housed in county jail. Legal Custody: While detained, parolees are under the legal custody of local county facilities. Rights: Parolees have the right to legal counsel and to challenge evidence during hearings

