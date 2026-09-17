CDL and DUI Checkpoint set for this Friday night in north OC

The Placentia Police Department announced that officers will conduct a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint on Friday, September 18, 2026, operating from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. at an undisclosed location within city limits.

The operation is funded by the California Office of Traffic Safety through NHTSA and is part of an ongoing effort to reduce impaired‑driving crashes in northern Orange County.

Checkpoint Purpose and Enforcement Focus

According to the department, checkpoint locations are selected using crash and arrest data that identify corridors with a history of DUI‑related collisions. Sgt. F. Garza noted that DUI checkpoints remain one of the most effective tools for removing impaired drivers from the road and improving community safety. Officers will screen drivers for alcohol impairment, drug impairment—including prescription medications, over‑the‑counter drugs, and marijuana—and valid driver’s licenses.

Possible Checkpoint Locations in Placentia

Based on prior Placentia and regional DUI operations, likely corridors include:

Kraemer Blvd. — historically used for nighttime enforcement due to traffic volume and prior DUI crashes

— historically used for nighttime enforcement due to traffic volume and prior DUI crashes Rose Dr. — a common DUI patrol route connecting to high‑risk intersections

— a common DUI patrol route connecting to high‑risk intersections Yorba Linda Blvd. — frequently cited in impaired‑driving collision reports

— frequently cited in impaired‑driving collision reports Chapman Ave. — used in past OTS‑funded operations

— used in past OTS‑funded operations Placentia Ave. — a corridor with multiple DUI arrests over the past several years

These locations are not confirmed for this operation but reflect typical deployment zones used by Placentia PD and neighboring agencies.

Penalties and Costs for DUI Offenders

First‑time DUI offenders in California face an average of $13,500 in fines, fees, classes, and insurance impacts. Additional consequences include:

License suspension

Vehicle impound fees (typically $250–$400 plus storage)

(typically $250–$400 plus storage) Mandatory DUI classes

SR‑22 insurance requirements that can raise premiums for three years or more

DUI Arrest Trends in and Around Placentia

Recent enforcement data from northern Orange County shows:

Placentia PD averages 45–60 DUI arrests per year , with spikes during holiday weekends and summer months

, with spikes during holiday weekends and summer months Fullerton, Brea, and Yorba Linda collectively report over 300 DUI arrests annually , contributing to regional OTS grant allocations

, contributing to regional OTS grant allocations DUI checkpoints in nearby cities typically yield 1–4 DUI arrests and 5–15 license‑related citations per operation

Fatal DUI Crashes Near Placentia (Past Five Years)

Fatal impaired‑driving collisions continue to be a major concern in the region. Notable incidents include:

2022 – Yorba Linda Blvd. — a drunk‑driving crash that killed a local resident

— a drunk‑driving crash that killed a local resident 2021 – Chapman Ave. at Placentia Ave. — a high‑speed DUI collision resulting in one death

— a high‑speed DUI collision resulting in one death 2020 – Imperial Hwy. corridor — a multi‑vehicle DUI crash involving a wrong‑way driver

— a multi‑vehicle DUI crash involving a wrong‑way driver 2019 – Rose Dr. — a nighttime DUI crash that killed a pedestrian

— a nighttime DUI crash that killed a pedestrian 2018 – Orangethorpe Ave. — a fatal collision tied to drug impairment

These cases illustrate why OTS continues to fund DUI enforcement in the Placentia area.

How Drivers Can Avoid Trouble at Checkpoints

Plan ahead with a sober driver or rideshare

with a sober driver or rideshare Keep your license and registration accessible

Avoid driving if you’ve taken impairing medications

Understand marijuana DUI laws —driving under the influence of cannabis remains illegal

—driving under the influence of cannabis remains illegal Stay calm and follow officer instructions

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