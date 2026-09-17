CDL and DUI Checkpoint set for this Friday night in north OC

The Placentia Police Department announced that officers will conduct a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint on Friday, September 18, 2026, operating from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. at an undisclosed location within city limits.
The operation is funded by the California Office of Traffic Safety through NHTSA and is part of an ongoing effort to reduce impaired‑driving crashes in northern Orange County.
Checkpoint Purpose and Enforcement Focus
According to the department, checkpoint locations are selected using crash and arrest data that identify corridors with a history of DUI‑related collisions. Sgt. F. Garza noted that DUI checkpoints remain one of the most effective tools for removing impaired drivers from the road and improving community safety. Officers will screen drivers for alcohol impairment, drug impairment—including prescription medications, over‑the‑counter drugs, and marijuana—and valid driver’s licenses.
Possible Checkpoint Locations in Placentia
Based on prior Placentia and regional DUI operations, likely corridors include:
- Kraemer Blvd. — historically used for nighttime enforcement due to traffic volume and prior DUI crashes
- Rose Dr. — a common DUI patrol route connecting to high‑risk intersections
- Yorba Linda Blvd. — frequently cited in impaired‑driving collision reports
- Chapman Ave. — used in past OTS‑funded operations
- Placentia Ave. — a corridor with multiple DUI arrests over the past several years
These locations are not confirmed for this operation but reflect typical deployment zones used by Placentia PD and neighboring agencies.
Penalties and Costs for DUI Offenders
First‑time DUI offenders in California face an average of $13,500 in fines, fees, classes, and insurance impacts. Additional consequences include:
- License suspension
- Vehicle impound fees (typically $250–$400 plus storage)
- Mandatory DUI classes
- SR‑22 insurance requirements that can raise premiums for three years or more
DUI Arrest Trends in and Around Placentia
Recent enforcement data from northern Orange County shows:
- Placentia PD averages 45–60 DUI arrests per year, with spikes during holiday weekends and summer months
- Fullerton, Brea, and Yorba Linda collectively report over 300 DUI arrests annually, contributing to regional OTS grant allocations
- DUI checkpoints in nearby cities typically yield 1–4 DUI arrests and 5–15 license‑related citations per operation
Fatal DUI Crashes Near Placentia (Past Five Years)
Fatal impaired‑driving collisions continue to be a major concern in the region. Notable incidents include:
- 2022 – Yorba Linda Blvd. — a drunk‑driving crash that killed a local resident
- 2021 – Chapman Ave. at Placentia Ave. — a high‑speed DUI collision resulting in one death
- 2020 – Imperial Hwy. corridor — a multi‑vehicle DUI crash involving a wrong‑way driver
- 2019 – Rose Dr. — a nighttime DUI crash that killed a pedestrian
- 2018 – Orangethorpe Ave. — a fatal collision tied to drug impairment
These cases illustrate why OTS continues to fund DUI enforcement in the Placentia area.
How Drivers Can Avoid Trouble at Checkpoints
- Plan ahead with a sober driver or rideshare
- Keep your license and registration accessible
- Avoid driving if you’ve taken impairing medications
- Understand marijuana DUI laws—driving under the influence of cannabis remains illegal
- Stay calm and follow officer instructions