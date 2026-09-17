Miss Fountain Valley Scholarship Director to race the clock in high-stakes Grocery Outlet Shopping Spree

The grocery aisles of Fountain Valley are about to witness a high-speed dash for the history books. Sandi Licata, a well-known community leader, is preparing to take on a thrilling race against time in an upcoming promotional shopping spree that promises high stakes, fast pacing, and excellent rewards for onlookers.

On Monday, September 21, 2026, at 9:00 a.m., the local grocery store will open its doors for a special event that brings together local businesses, community advocates, and eager spectators looking to secure a discount on their own shopping lists.

Sandi Licata, who serves as the Executive Director of the Miss Fountain Valley Scholarship Foundation, won this exclusive opportunity at the 2025 Fountain Valley Mayor’s Ball.

After months of anticipation, it is finally time for her to cash in on her prize. The rules of the game are straightforward yet challenging: Licata will have exactly 200 seconds—amounting to just over three minutes—to navigate the store and load a single shopping cart with as many items as she can physically grab. Whatever successfully makes it into her cart by the time the buzzer sounds is hers to keep.

To keep the competition fair, store organizers have implemented a few minor boundary rules for the shopping spree. While the vast majority of the inventory is fair game, Licata faces a strict limit of:

Two meat items

Two seafood items

Two liquor items

Beyond these specific restrictions, her strategy is entirely up to her. Spectators will have to wait and see whether she prioritizes high-value items, rushes to stock up on everyday pantry staples, or simply fills the cart with whatever is closest to the starting line.

Spotlighting the Participating Organizations

This high-energy community event is heavily supported by prominent local institutions that play an active role in driving education, commerce, and charitable outreach throughout the region.

Miss Fountain Valley Scholarship Foundation

As the organization led by Sandi Licata, the Miss Fountain Valley Scholarship Foundation is an official local preliminary to the Miss California and Miss America competitions. Far beyond a traditional pageant program, the foundation operates as a non-profit dedicated to empowering young women by helping them develop lifelong leadership skills, establish career milestones, and secure vital educational scholarships. Through its competitive brackets for teens and young adults, as well as mentorship workshops like the “Shining Stars” program for younger girls, the foundation inspires its titleholders to spearhead local community service campaigns and champion meaningful social causes across Orange County.

Fountain Valley Chamber of Commerce

Serving as an official co-sponsor of the event, the Fountain Valley Chamber of Commerce has acted as the “trusted voice of business” since its founding in 1966. The Chamber is dedicated to fostering a strong local economy by connecting local entrepreneurs, providing business development resources, and advocating for public policies that sustain balanced regional growth. Through organized networking forums, regional business showcases, and major community traditions like the annual Fountain Valley Chamber Calendar events, the organization works continuously to ensure that Fountain Valley remains a premiere destination to live, work, and do business.

Huntington Beach Auto Dealers Association (HBADA)

Also sponsoring the event is the Huntington Beach Auto Dealers Association, widely recognized throughout the region by its prominent storefront network and consumer hub, Beach Blvd of Cars. Established in 1990 to streamline cooperative marketing and economic development, the association represents a massive array of major automotive dealerships along Beach Boulevard. Through its dedicated HBADA Foundation, the group leverages its commercial success to actively reinvest in neighboring cities. The association frequently finances regional non-profits, supports local school programs, and partners directly with local grocery providers to combat food insecurity, making this supermarket sweep a natural fit for their hands-on charitable mission.

Join the Excitement

Members of the public are strongly encouraged to attend the event to cheer on Licata as the “supermarket sweeper” navigates the aisles. The event offers incentives for everyone who shows up to watch the clock tick down. All attendees present at the store during the event window will receive a special coupon valid for 10% off their own purchases at the Fountain Valley Grocery Outlet location for the remainder of that day.

Additionally, the event is fully open to the press and public digital creators. Representatives from television networks, newspapers, radio stations, and social media platforms are invited to capture the fast-moving, unpredictable chaos of the morning.

The event details for those planning to attend include:

Event: Grocery Outlet 200-Second Shopping Spree

Participant: Sandi Licata, Executive Director of the Miss Fountain Valley Scholarship Foundation

Date and Time: Monday, September 21, 2026, at 9:00 a.m.

Location: Grocery Outlet, 18920 Brookhurst Street (at Garfield Avenue), Fountain Valley, California

Sponsors: Fountain Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Huntington Beach Auto Dealers Association

Whether you are looking to support local scholarship programs, engage with the Fountain Valley business network, or simply save money on your weekly grocery bill, this upcoming Monday morning event offers something for everyone in the community.

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