Discover OC’s law enforcement pioneers on Sep. 19 at Fairhaven Memorial Park

Fairhaven Memorial Park is inviting the community to step back in time and discover the stories of some of Orange County’s early law enforcement heroes during a free walking tour on Sep. 19.

Held in honor of National Thank-a-Police-Officer Day, this special 90-minute educational journey is presented in close partnership with the Tustin Area Historical Society.

The historic walking tour will guide visitors through the beautiful grounds of the cemetery to the final resting places of pioneering officers who faced the rugged early days of Southern California. Attendees will hear detailed narratives exploring how these foundational figures managed rapid regional growth, broke systemic gender barriers, and established modern policing infrastructure in the region. Among the prominent historical figures featured on the tour are Sheriff Jim Musick and the department’s very first female deputy, Dorothy Alice Chandler.

The Gridiron Star Turned Legendary Lawman: Sheriff Jim Musick (1910–1992)

Jim Andrew Musick built a highly distinguished career in law enforcement, but his initial claim to fame was on the football field, according to Wikipedia. A standout fullback at Santa Ana High School, he went on to star for the USC Trojans, where he earned the affectionate nickname “Sweet” Musick, as reported by New Santa Ana. Musick helped lead the Trojans to two Rose Bowl victories and a national championship in 1931 before playing professionally for the Boston Braves/Redskins in the National Football League, even leading the league in rushing in 1933 Wikipedia.

After a severe knee injury cut his athletic career short at age 26, Musick returned home to Orange County and joined the Sheriff’s Department as a deputy in 1934, according to the LA Times. His law enforcement path was briefly interrupted by World War II, during which he served as a U.S. Marine Corps officer with the 5th Division, achieving the rank of major and participating in the initial American occupation of Japan LA Times.

Upon returning from military service, Musick ran for Orange County Sheriff in 1946 on a strong anti-gambling platform, defeating the incumbent by a decisive 2-to-1 margin LA Times. He managed the public eradication of slot machines and illegal card clubs across coastal communities, according to OC Historyland. Musick served as the 10th Sheriff-Coroner of Orange County from 1947 until his retirement in 1975, making him one of the longest-serving and only undefeated sheriffs in the county’s history, according to O.C. History Roundup.

During his multi-decade tenure, the county’s population skyrocketed from 200,000 to nearly 1.7 million residents LA Times. To keep pace with this expansion, Musick modernized the department by launching the county’s first crime laboratory, establishing the Sheriff’s Basic Academy for law enforcement training, and spearheading the construction of new regional jail facilities LA Times. Today, his enduring legacy is recognized at the James A. Musick Facility in Irvine, according to Kelmansky Law.

The Horseback Trailblazer: Deputy Dorothy Alice Chandler (1928–2023)

Dorothy Alice Chandler, known warmly to her community as Alice, broke major municipal barriers when she was appointed as the Orange County Sheriff’s Department’s very first female deputy, according to the LA Times. Born in Memphis, Tennessee, Chandler moved west to California with her family during the Great Depression, where her father found work caretaking the sprawling, 93,000-acre Irvine Ranch, according to Dignity Memorial. Growing up on the ranch, she developed an elite skill set as an outdoor cowgirl, trick rider, and expert horse trainer Dignity Memorial.

In 1949, at just 21 years old, her local reputation as an exceptional horsewoman caught the attention of Sheriff Jim Musick, according to the Patch. Musick brought her in for an interview, handed her a deputy badge an hour later, and famously instructed her mother to purchase a handgun for her Patch. Armed with a 6-inch barrel Smith & Wesson .32 caliber revolver and riding her own horse, Deputy Chandler spent the next two years patrolling the rugged terrains of Peters Canyon, Orange Park Acres, and Peter’s Lake to protect private property from armed poachers and trespassers Behind the Badge.

Though she served as an unpaid special deputy during an era when women were rarely afforded roles outside the home, Chandler carried out her duties with an ironclad professionalism that earned the respect of her male peers, according to Behind the Badge. Beyond her time in uniform, Chandler lived an remarkably vibrant life as a professional German Shepherd breeder supplying dogs to Hollywood, a licensed commercial airplane pilot and flight instructor, a movie extra, and a Christian missionary in Africa LA Times.

In her later years, she became a revered maternal figure and mentor to generations of female law enforcement officers throughout Southern California Behind the Badge. Her pioneering spirit paved the way for the diversification of modern policing across the region, according to the OC Register.

Event Logistics and Registration Details

This community event provides a unique opportunity for history buffs, residents, and families to engage directly with the rich heritage of Orange County. Admission to the event is completely free and open to the general public, though advanced registration is strictly required due to limited space capacity on the walking routes Patch.

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