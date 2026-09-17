The Assistance League of Santa Ana announces an OC History Brunch on Sep. 27

SANTA ANA, CA — History lovers and brunch enthusiasts have a unique opportunity to explore the local past this month. The Assistance League of Santa Ana has officially announced its upcoming Orange County & Santa Ana History Brunch, scheduled for Sunday, September 27, 2026, at 11:00 AM.

The special event will take place at the Assistance League’s historic Chapter House, located at 1028 W. Second Street in Santa Ana.

Exploring “Orange County 101”

The afternoon’s main highlight is a featured presentation by Chris Jepsen , the sitting President of the Orange County Historical Society. Titled “Orange County 101: First 50 Years, 1890–1940,” Jepsen’s lecture will take attendees on a fascinating journey through the region’s early years.

Guests will get an insider’s look at the foundational people, hidden stories, and pivotal events that shaped Orange County as it transitioned from a quiet, rural Southern California agricultural community into a bustling modern region.

Gourmet Catering by a Downtown Favorite

In addition to the historical lecture, attendees will be treated to a premium brunch menu. Catering for the event will be provided entirely by Crave Restaurant, a highly rated, family-run staple located in Downtown Santa Ana known for its fresh, locally sourced organic ingredients and scratch-made artisan menus.

About the Host: Assistance League of Santa Ana

Behind this event is an organization with nearly a century of deep-rooted community ties. The Assistance League of Santa Ana was organized in 1935 by Katharine Irvine—wife of prominent landowner James Irvine II—alongside a group of civic-minded friends. Officially chartered in 1937, it holds the distinction of being the third oldest chapter of the National Assistance League.

Today, the chapter operates as a 100% volunteer-run 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to improving the lives of local families. Proceeds from fundraisers like the History Brunch and their on-campus thrift shop directly support critical community programs, including:

Operation School Bell® : Providing essential school clothing and uniforms to thousands of elementary school children in need.

: Providing essential school clothing and uniforms to thousands of elementary school children in need. The Katharine Irvine Dental Center : A dedicated on-site facility that offers subsidized, low-cost dental services to low-income youth.

: A dedicated on-site facility that offers subsidized, low-cost dental services to low-income youth. College Scholarship & Teacher Grants: Funding higher education opportunities and supporting innovative classroom projects across local schools.

Event Details & Registration

Because this event takes place inside the intimate setting of the historic Chapter House, space is strictly limited, and organizers expect a swift sell-out.

Date: Sunday, September 27, 2026

Sunday, September 27, 2026 Time: 11:00 AM

11:00 AM Location: Assistance League of Santa Ana, 1028 W. Second Street, Santa Ana, CA 92703

Assistance League of Santa Ana, 1028 W. Second Street, Santa Ana, CA 92703 Admission: $50 per person

How to Secure Your Seat:

Advance registration is mandatory. To reserve your spot before tickets sell out, contact Laura directly by phone at 714.664.0547 or submit an inquiry via email to admin@assistkids.org.

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