After 20 years of delays, One Broadway Plaza returns with scaled‑back proposal at Santa Ana community meeting

One Broadway Plaza has been one of Santa Ana’s most controversial and slow‑moving development proposals since its original approval in 2004. The project was first envisioned as a 37‑story office tower intended to attract major employers and reshape the North Broadway corridor.

Key historical points include:

2004 approval of a primarily office‑driven tower under SD‑75.

of a primarily office‑driven tower under SD‑75. Years of inactivity following the 2008 recession and shifting market conditions.

following the 2008 recession and shifting market conditions. 2020 environmental addendum updating impacts and mitigation requirements.

updating impacts and mitigation requirements. 2026 re‑entitlement request seeking to convert the project into a mixed‑use residential tower with commercial space.

The upcoming meeting marks the latest attempt by Caribou Industries to revive momentum and secure community support.

What Caribou Industries Plans to Present

At the September 17 meeting, the developer will outline a revised plan featuring 572 residential units with a mix of studios, one‑bedrooms, two‑bedrooms, and three‑bedrooms. The updated proposal reduces the total number of units from earlier concepts and adds retail, dining, and community‑serving uses.

Key elements expected to be highlighted:

A more “balanced” housing mix aimed at meeting current market demand.

Updated parking allocations tied to residential and mixed‑use needs.

Retention of the approved 37‑story height and eight‑level parking structure.

A required amendment to SD‑75 to reflect the shift away from office‑centric development.

Residents will be able to ask questions, raise concerns, and provide feedback both in person and virtually.

What Detractors Are Already Saying

Opposition to One Broadway Plaza has remained steady for years, and critics are expected to voice familiar concerns at Thursday’s meeting. These include:

Traffic impacts on Broadway, Main Street, and surrounding neighborhoods.

on Broadway, Main Street, and surrounding neighborhoods. Shadow and height concerns , with a 37‑story tower looming over a largely low‑rise area.

, with a 37‑story tower looming over a largely low‑rise area. Gentrification risks , especially with market‑rate units replacing the original office‑driven plan.

, especially with market‑rate units replacing the original office‑driven plan. Developer trust issues , citing decades of delays, shifting proposals, and unmet timelines.

, citing decades of delays, shifting proposals, and unmet timelines. Infrastructure strain, including water usage, emergency response capacity, and school impacts.

Some detractors argue that the residential pivot undermines the original economic‑development justification used to approve the tower’s height and density.

Approval Odds Going Into the Meeting

As of now, the project’s approval prospects appear uncertain but plausible.

The Planning Commission has not yet taken action, and commissioners have historically been divided on large‑scale density increases.

has not yet taken action, and commissioners have historically been divided on large‑scale density increases. The City Council has shown interest in expanding housing supply but remains sensitive to neighborhood opposition.

has shown interest in expanding housing supply but remains sensitive to neighborhood opposition. Environmental review requirements could slow progress if new impacts require additional analysis or mitigation.

The meeting will likely influence how city officials gauge public sentiment heading into formal hearings.

Potential Community Impact if Approved

If the revised One Broadway Plaza plan moves forward, Santa Ana could see one of its most significant skyline changes in decades. Expected impacts include:

Hundreds of new housing units , increasing supply near transit and downtown amenities.

, increasing supply near transit and downtown amenities. New retail and dining options , boosting foot traffic and local economic activity.

, boosting foot traffic and local economic activity. A major visual landmark , reshaping the identity of North Broadway.

, reshaping the identity of North Broadway. Infrastructure challenges , requiring careful planning around traffic, utilities, and public safety.

, requiring careful planning around traffic, utilities, and public safety. Catalyst potential, possibly encouraging additional investment along the Broadway corridor.

Meeting Logistics

Residents can attend in person or join virtually:

Thursday, September 17, 2026 at 6:00 PM

100 S. Main Street, Santa Ana 92701

Zoom Meeting ID: 859 1229 3804

859 1229 3804 Call‑In: 669‑900‑6833

Santa Ana City Council Contacts for Public Comment on One Broadway Plaza

Residents who want to submit comments about the One Broadway Plaza proposal or the upcoming SD‑75 amendment review can contact their council representatives directly. Santa Ana encourages public participation on major development decisions, and written comments are typically added to the public record.

Current Santa Ana City Council and Official City Emails

Mayor Valerie Amezcua — mayor@santa-ana.org

— mayor@santa-ana.org Ward 1: Thai Viet Phan — ward1@santa-ana.org

— ward1@santa-ana.org Ward 2: Benjamin Vazquez — ward2@santa-ana.org

— ward2@santa-ana.org Ward 3: Jessie Lopez — ward3@santa-ana.org

— ward3@santa-ana.org Ward 4: Phil Bacerra — ward4@santa-ana.org

— ward4@santa-ana.org Ward 5: Johnathan Hernandez — ward5@santa-ana.org

— ward5@santa-ana.org Ward 6: Manny Escamilla — ward6@santa-ana.org

These are the official city‑issued emails used for constituent communication and public comment.

How Residents Can Use This Information

Identify your ward using the city’s ward map.

Email your councilmember with your position on the One Broadway Plaza / SD‑75 Amendment .

. Reference specific concerns such as traffic, height, infrastructure, or housing needs.

Request that your comment be included in the administrative record for upcoming hearings.

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