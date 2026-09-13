South OC Cars & Coffee founder dies in high‑speed McLaren crash in Irvine

Two people were killed early Sunday morning after a violent single‑vehicle collision involving a 2019 McLaren in Irvine.

According to the Irvine Police Department, officers and Orange County Fire Authority crews responded at 12:18 a.m. to reports of a vehicle on fire at Culver Drive and Deerfield Avenue.

After firefighters extinguished the flames, both occupants were found deceased inside the wreckage.

The preliminary investigation shows the McLaren had been stopped at the red light northbound on Culver. When the light turned green, the driver accelerated at a high rate of speed, lost control, veered right, struck a curb, then slammed into a tree. The impact split the vehicle in two and ignited a fire.

Wehr had attended one of his regular car shows earlier that day. Just an hour before the fatal crash, he posted a photo on Instagram appearing to show a police cruiser pulling him over in Newport Beach, according to the California Post.

IPD’s Major Accident Investigation Team is investigating, and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective David Juarez at 949‑724‑7047.

Media Reports Identified one of the Victims

The California Post identified one victim as James Wehr, founder of South OC Cars & Coffee, though police have not officially released names. Wehr was the founder of the world’s biggest weekly car show.

James Wehr, from his Instagram Account

2019 McLaren Performance Specifications

Police have not confirmed the exact McLaren model, but the most common 2019 variants include the McLaren 720S, 720S Spider, and McLaren GT. Their specifications illustrate the performance envelope relevant to high‑speed loss‑of‑control crashes.

2019 McLaren 720S / 720S Spider

Engine: 4.0‑liter twin‑turbo V8

4.0‑liter twin‑turbo V8 Horsepower: 710 hp

710 hp Torque: 568 lb‑ft

568 lb‑ft 0–60 mph: 2.8–2.9 seconds

2.8–2.9 seconds Top Speed: 212 mph

212 mph Estimated Value: $280,000–$350,000 depending on condition and options

2019 McLaren GT

Engine: 4.0‑liter twin‑turbo V8

4.0‑liter twin‑turbo V8 Horsepower: 612 hp

612 hp 0–60 mph: 3.2 seconds

3.2 seconds Top Speed: 202 mph

202 mph Estimated Value: $200,000–$250,000

How Often McLaren Drivers Lose Control

Supercars like McLarens have extremely high power‑to‑weight ratios, making them more difficult to control at speed than standard vehicles. Available data shows:

The McLaren GT has a 7.0% accident rate across 446 vehicles analyzed from 2020–2023.

across 446 vehicles analyzed from 2020–2023. McLaren models collectively have 29 NHTSA complaints , with 3.4% involving crashes .

, with . Fatal‑crash census data (FARS) lists multiple McLaren models involved in deadly crashes, including the 720S, 600LT, 570S, and GT.

Because McLarens are rare, the absolute numbers are small, but the rate of high‑speed loss‑of‑control incidents is disproportionately high compared to mainstream vehicles.

Fatal Crashes Involving McLarens in the U.S.

Federal fatal‑crash census data shows:

12 McLarens involved in fatal crashes since 2020.

involved in fatal crashes since 2020. The 720S accounts for six of those fatal‑crash vehicles.

Supercars in general, including Ferrari, Pagani, and Lamborghini, show similar patterns: high‑speed acceleration, sudden loss of control, catastrophic structural failure, and post‑impact fire.

Estimated Value of the Vehicle

Based on 2019 McLaren market data:

A 720S or 720S Spider typically ranges from $280,000 to $350,000 .

. A McLaren GT typically ranges from $200,000 to $250,000 .

. Customization, carbon‑fiber options, and performance packages can raise values significantly.

Given the location and nature of the crash, the vehicle involved was likely valued between $200,000 and $350,000.

Impact on the Driver’s Auto Insurance

High‑performance supercars carry elevated insurance risk due to extreme horsepower, rapid acceleration, and expensive repairs. Consequences of a crash like this typically include:

Very high premiums , often several thousand dollars per year.

, often several thousand dollars per year. Limited carrier availability , as many insurers decline supercar coverage.

, as many insurers decline supercar coverage. Post‑crash surcharges or policy cancellation.

or policy cancellation. High‑risk carrier placement, which can double or triple premiums.

A fatal crash involving excessive speed can severely restrict future insurability.

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