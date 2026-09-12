Irvine Police seek suspect who stole valuable NBA trading cards from a Target store

The Irvine Police are searching for a man caught on surveillance entering the Target off Jamboree Road and walking out with hundreds of dollars’ worth of NBA trading cards earlier this week.

The case was featured in the department’s weekly #WantedWednesday campaign, which highlights unsolved retail thefts and asks the community for assistance.

A Growing Trend: Trading Card Theft on the Rise

Trading cards — NBA, NFL, MLB, Pokémon, and other collectibles — have become a major target for shoplifters nationwide. Secondary‑market values have surged since the pandemic, making even small packs worth significant resale value. Retailers across the U.S. have reported spikes in card theft, prompting many stores to move cards behind service counters, limit purchases, or add electronic anti‑theft tags.

Irvine has seen similar patterns. In August, police investigated a theft involving $13,000 in stolen Pokémon cards at the nearby Diamond Jamboree shopping center. Orange County records more than 6,000 retail theft reports annually, with Irvine, Santa Ana, and Anaheim consistently ranking among the most impacted cities.

Likely Charges the Suspect May Face

While the suspect in this case has not yet been identified, the likely charges under California law include:

Shoplifting – PC 459.5 Entering a commercial establishment during business hours with intent to steal items valued under $950. Penalty: Up to 6 months in county jail and/or fines up to $1,000.

Entering a commercial establishment during business hours with intent to steal items valued under $950. Penalty: Up to 6 months in county jail and/or fines up to $1,000. Petty Theft – PC 484/488 If the value of the stolen NBA cards is under $950. Penalty: Up to 6 months in jail, fines, and restitution.

If the value of the stolen NBA cards is under $950. Penalty: Up to 6 months in jail, fines, and restitution. Grand Theft – PC 487 If prosecutors aggregate theft amounts or determine the value exceeds $950. Penalty: Up to 3 years in county jail.

If prosecutors aggregate theft amounts or determine the value exceeds $950. Penalty: Up to 3 years in county jail. Organized Retail Theft – PC 490.4 If the suspect is linked to multiple thefts or part of a coordinated retail theft pattern — a growing focus of California’s Organized Retail Crime Task Force. Penalty: Felony charges with potential multi‑year sentences.

California has intensified enforcement against organized retail theft, recovering over $76 million in stolen merchandise and arresting more than 5,300 suspects since 2019. Trading cards have been specifically highlighted in recent operations, including a June 2026 raid that recovered thousands of stolen cards valued at $15,000.

National Retail Theft Trends and Economic Impact

Retail theft in the U.S. has surged in recent years, with national retailers reporting billions in losses annually. High‑value, easy‑to‑conceal items — like trading cards — are among the most frequently targeted.

This rise has had a direct impact on commercial insurance premiums:

Retailers face higher property and liability insurance costs due to increased claims.

due to increased claims. Insurers have tightened underwriting standards, requiring more stringent security measures.

Some small businesses report double‑digit percentage increases in premiums following repeated theft incidents.

in premiums following repeated theft incidents. Higher insurance costs ultimately contribute to higher consumer prices, especially in high‑theft categories.

Why Trading Cards Are a Target

High resale value on secondary markets

Easy to conceal and transport

Limited store oversight at card displays

Rapid price fluctuations that attract opportunistic thieves

Growing collector demand since 2020

What Stores Can Do to Prevent Trading Card Theft

To reduce theft risk, retailers — especially big‑box stores like Target — can implement:

Locked display cases for high‑value cards

for high‑value cards Moving trading cards behind customer service desks

Electronic article surveillance (EAS) tags on card boxes

on card boxes Limiting purchase quantities during restocks

during restocks Improved camera coverage over card aisles

over card aisles Dedicated loss‑prevention patrols during peak hours

during peak hours Staff training to identify suspicious behavior

to identify suspicious behavior Partnerships with local law enforcement, including participation in organized retail theft task forces

Community Assistance Needed

If you recognize the suspect seen entering and exiting the Jamboree Target with stolen NBA trading cards, contact Detective Sampson at jsampson@cityofirvine.org. Irvine Police continue to rely on community tips to solve retail theft cases and deter repeat offenders.

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