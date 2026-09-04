Concha Fest 2026: Santa Ana’s biggest pan dulce celebration returns on Oct. 10

Concha Fest is officially coming back to Orange County, and if you love pan dulce, this one’s for you. This year’s celebration is on Oct. 10, 2026 at the Heritage Museum of Orange County.

It brings together panaderías offering everything from the classic conchas we grew up with to colorful modern creations, vegan varieties, sourdough twists, and flavors you probably haven’t tried yet.

It’s a full afternoon of cultura, oldies, live entertainment, good food, local makers, family fun, and—of course—mountains of pan dulce at the beautiful Heritage Museum of Orange County.

Last year’s Concha Fest drew massive crowds, with vendors selling out early as families lined up for traditional flavors and experimental takes that reflected the growing popularity of Mexican sweet breads across the U.S.

Mexican Pan Dulce Becoming More Popular

According to Datassential, conchas have seen a 68% increase in menu appearances over the past four years, driven largely by Gen Z interest in culturally rooted baked goods .

The Dawn Global Bakery Trends Study also found that 42% of consumers are interested in trying conchas, signaling strong growth potential nationwide . Mexican sweet breads aren’t just nostalgic—they’re trending, expanding, and becoming staples in bakeries far beyond their origins.

History of Pan Dulce

Pan dulce itself has a long, layered history. Conchas, the most iconic of all Mexican sweet breads, trace their roots to the colonial era, where Spanish-introduced wheat and European baking techniques merged with Mexican ingredients and traditions.

French influence in the 19th century helped shape the enriched doughs that evolved into today’s conchas, making them a Mexican innovation built from European foundations .

Over time, conchas became symbols of Mexican identity, spreading across the Americas through migration and gaining visibility in U.S. bakeries and grocery stores.

Top Favorite Mexican Sweet Breads

Conchas — The crown of pan dulce, known for its seashell-patterned sugar topping.

— The crown of pan dulce, known for its seashell-patterned sugar topping. Orejas — Crispy, flaky pastries similar to palmiers.

— Crispy, flaky pastries similar to palmiers. Cuernos — Horn-shaped sweet breads with a soft, buttery texture.

— Horn-shaped sweet breads with a soft, buttery texture. Mantecadas — Fluffy, muffin-like pastries gaining rapid traction in U.S. bakeries.

— Fluffy, muffin-like pastries gaining rapid traction in U.S. bakeries. Puerquitos — Gingerbread-style pig-shaped cookies made with piloncillo.

Event Details

CONCHA FEST

Saturday, October 10

2–6 PM

3101 W Harvard St, Santa Ana 92704

Tickets are on sale NOW.

Come hungry. Come ready to hang out. Come for the conchas, stay for the cultura. Bring your comadres, your mamá, your kids, and the person who swears they’re “only getting one concha” and walks out with a whole box. Each year, conchas SELL OUT—so arrive early and ready to indulge.

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