The Orange International Street Fair returns to Old Towne Orange this weekend

The Orange International Street Fair is back in Old Towne Orange, bringing three full days of food, music, culture, and community fundraising to the historic Plaza.

Each Labor Day weekend, thousands gather to experience one of Orange County’s largest and longest‑running cultural festivals, and this year’s event continues that tradition with expanded entertainment, dozens of nonprofit food booths, and a packed schedule across multiple themed stages.

Event Highlights

The fair features international food streets representing cultures from around the world, each operated by local nonprofits. Multiple entertainment stages run all weekend with live music ranging from rock and jazz to mariachi, Irish folk, Polynesian dance, and youth performances.

Visitors can explore artisan vendors, community organizations, and family‑friendly activities throughout the Plaza. The fair is known for its unique blend of cultural celebration, local history, and grassroots fundraising, making it one of the most anticipated annual events in Orange County.

Live Music Across Eight Stages All Weekend

One of the biggest draws of the Orange International Street Fair is its massive live‑music lineup spread across eight themed stages. Each stage highlights a different cultural tradition, giving visitors a chance to experience everything from Irish folk to mariachi, jazz, rock, Polynesian dance, youth performers, and more. The fair runs three full days, and each day features a unique schedule of artists.

Friday Highlights

Main Stage — Opening Ceremony, Minor Strut, Wild Adults, Monark

— Opening Ceremony, Minor Strut, Wild Adults, Monark American Stage — Friendly Indians, Franny and the Tremors, Ruby Red

— Friendly Indians, Franny and the Tremors, Ruby Red Irish Stage — American Wake (multiple sets)

— American Wake (multiple sets) Mexican Stage — Latin Lowdown (multiple sets)

— Latin Lowdown (multiple sets) Greek Stage — Grecian Nights with George Karambelas

— Grecian Nights with George Karambelas German Stage — Die Sauerkrauts

— Die Sauerkrauts Polynesian Stage — Lawncrashers

— Lawncrashers Youth Stage — School of Rock Santa Ana, Pacific Conservatory

Saturday Highlights

Main Stage — Mona Nui, OC Jazz, Wimberley Bluegrass Band, Johnny Ramos, The New Beginnings Band, Fenians, Party Punks

— Mona Nui, OC Jazz, Wimberley Bluegrass Band, Johnny Ramos, The New Beginnings Band, Fenians, Party Punks American Stage — Checkered Daydreams, Buckshot, Walter Michaels Band, Nice and Swell, Los Naranjitos, Funky Syndrome, 747

— Checkered Daydreams, Buckshot, Walter Michaels Band, Nice and Swell, Los Naranjitos, Funky Syndrome, 747 Irish Stage — Sligo Rags and American Wake alternating throughout the day

— Sligo Rags and American Wake alternating throughout the day Mexican Stage — DJ NJOY ENT., Latin Lowdown (multiple sets)

— DJ NJOY ENT., Latin Lowdown (multiple sets) Greek Stage — Grecian Nights with George Karambelas (all day)

— Grecian Nights with George Karambelas (all day) German Stage — OLU Karaoke, Die Sauerkrauts

— OLU Karaoke, Die Sauerkrauts Polynesian Stage — Tropic Tunes Streaming, Moana Nui Dancers, Hula with Kamalle Kallua, The Walnuts, Rodney Moon and the Little Dippers

— Tropic Tunes Streaming, Moana Nui Dancers, Hula with Kamalle Kallua, The Walnuts, Rodney Moon and the Little Dippers Youth Stage — El Lucero Folklor Mexicano, Area 91, Laurie Ann’s Music School, The CAAB Band, Pacific Conservatory, Ghost of You

Sunday Highlights

Main Stage — Friends Church Orange, Solution, Rythmo Mariachi, 89 Vision Band, Lilly & Thorns, Hot Lava, Harlis Sweetwater

— Friends Church Orange, Solution, Rythmo Mariachi, 89 Vision Band, Lilly & Thorns, Hot Lava, Harlis Sweetwater American Stage — Echo Riders, Midnight Jazz Project, Groovetown, Coup Deville, Rewind, Yellow Dog, All American Goodtime Band

— Echo Riders, Midnight Jazz Project, Groovetown, Coup Deville, Rewind, Yellow Dog, All American Goodtime Band Irish Stage — American Wake and Sligo Rags rotating all day

— American Wake and Sligo Rags rotating all day Mexican Stage — DJ NJOY ENT., Latin Lowdown (multiple sets)

— DJ NJOY ENT., Latin Lowdown (multiple sets) Greek Stage — Grecian Nights with George Karambelas (all day)

— Grecian Nights with George Karambelas (all day) German Stage — Die Sauerkrauts (multiple evening sets)

— Die Sauerkrauts (multiple evening sets) Polynesian Stage — Tropical Tunes Streaming, Tequila Worms, The Mai Tais (multiple sets)

— Tropical Tunes Streaming, Tequila Worms, The Mai Tais (multiple sets) Youth Stage — Latin Mirage Dance Studio, Corona Academy of Music and Art, Rythmo Mariachi, Danza Artes De Mexico, Bronkband, School of Rock Tustin

Nonprofits and How They Benefit

A defining feature of the Orange International Street Fair is its commitment to supporting local nonprofits. Each cultural “street” is staffed by volunteer‑run organizations that prepare and sell food to raise money for community programs. These nonprofits include youth sports leagues, cultural heritage groups, veterans’ organizations, school booster clubs, animal rescues, and neighborhood associations. Proceeds from food and beverage sales go directly back to these groups, helping fund scholarships, community outreach, emergency support services, arts programs, and local improvement projects. The fair’s model ensures that every purchase supports a local cause, making the event both a celebration and a major fundraising weekend for the city.

Where to Park

Parking in Old Towne Orange can be challenging during the fair, so visitors are encouraged to plan ahead. Public parking is available in surrounding neighborhoods, at Chapman University lots designated for event use, and in city‑managed parking areas around the Plaza.

Many attendees choose to park farther out and walk in to avoid congestion. Rideshare drop‑off zones are typically located on the perimeter streets surrounding the fair footprint. Early arrival is strongly recommended, as streets close for pedestrian traffic and parking fills quickly.

History of the Orange International Street Fair

The Orange International Street Fair began in 1973 as a centennial celebration for the City of Orange. Inspired by the original 1910 street fair, the modern event was designed to bring the community together through food, music, and cultural exchange. Over the decades, it has grown into a major regional attraction while maintaining its nonprofit‑driven mission.

The fair’s layout, themed streets, and entertainment stages reflect the city’s diverse heritage and longstanding commitment to community involvement. Today, it remains one of the most iconic traditions in Old Towne Orange, drawing visitors from across Southern California and continuing the legacy of local volunteerism and cultural celebration.

Learn More

For official updates, vendor information, entertainment schedules, and nonprofit listings, visit the event organizers at Orange Public Events.

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