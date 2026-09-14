Ex‑LASD Deputy from Fullerton sentenced in Federal extortion case

A former Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputy from Fullerton has been sentenced to 21 months in federal prison for abusing his law enforcement authority to intimidate victims on behalf of a self‑proclaimed cryptocurrency businessman and for filing a false tax return.

The case highlights a pattern of corruption tied to the same criminal figure and mirrors other extortion‑related schemes seen across Southern California.

Overview of the Case

Christopher Michael Cadman, 34, of Fullerton, received a 21‑month federal sentence from U.S. District Judge Percy Anderson, who also ordered him to pay $25,000 in restitution. Cadman pleaded guilty in August 2025 to:

Conspiracy against rights

Subscribing to a false tax return

Cadman worked for Adam Iza, 26, a self‑styled cryptocurrency businessman based in Beverly Hills and Newport Beach. Iza has been in federal custody since September 2024 and previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy against rights, wire fraud, and tax evasion. He is scheduled for sentencing on October 5 and is already serving a 15‑year federal sentence for an attempted Bitcoin robbery and kidnapping in Connecticut.

Criminal Conduct Detailed in Court Records

According to federal prosecutors:

In August 2021 , Cadman and LASD Deputy Scott Simpkins threatened and intimidated one of Iza’s adversaries inside Iza’s Bel Air mansion. Simpkins allegedly held the victim at gunpoint, leading the victim to transfer $25,000 to Iza.

, Cadman and LASD Deputy threatened and intimidated one of Iza’s adversaries inside Iza’s Bel Air mansion. Simpkins allegedly held the victim at gunpoint, leading the victim to transfer to Iza. In September 2021 , Cadman helped orchestrate a sham traffic stop in Paramount to arrest the same victim, receiving cash payments from Iza for his involvement.

, Cadman helped orchestrate a sham traffic stop in Paramount to arrest the same victim, receiving cash payments from Iza for his involvement. Cadman also failed to report at least $40,500 in income on his 2021 federal tax return, owing approximately $11,000 in unpaid taxes.

Prosecutors emphasized that Cadman’s conduct undermined public trust in law enforcement and damaged the reputation of officers who serve with integrity.

Other Deputies Convicted in Related Schemes

Cadman is one of five former LASD deputies convicted in connection with Iza’s criminal activities:

Michael David Coberg , 45, Eastvale – Serving 63 months for extortion and arranging a sham drug arrest.

, 45, Eastvale – Serving for extortion and arranging a sham drug arrest. Scott Allen Simpkins , 34, Brea – Sentenced to 18 months for obstructing a federal investigation.

, 34, Brea – Sentenced to for obstructing a federal investigation. David Anthony Rodriguez , 45, La Verne – Sentenced to one year for submitting a false search warrant application.

, 45, La Verne – Sentenced to for submitting a false search warrant application. Eric Chase Saavedra , 42, Chino – Pleaded guilty to conspiracy against rights and false tax return charges; sentencing pending.

, 42, Chino – Pleaded guilty to conspiracy against rights and false tax return charges; sentencing pending. Iris Ramaya Au, 37, Irvine – Pleaded guilty to failing to report $2.6 million in illicit income; faces up to three years in federal prison.

Data on Similar Crimes in Southern California

Southern California has seen a measurable increase in cases involving law enforcement corruption tied to private security work, cryptocurrency disputes, and extortion‑style intimidation:

Federal prosecutors in the Central District of California report a rise in “badge‑for‑hire” schemes , where sworn officers misuse their authority for private gain.

, where sworn officers misuse their authority for private gain. IRS Criminal Investigation has noted a 14% increase in tax‑related charges linked to side‑income concealment among defendants involved in fraud or extortion networks.

in tax‑related charges linked to side‑income concealment among defendants involved in fraud or extortion networks. Cryptocurrency‑related extortion cases have grown steadily since 2021, with the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office reporting dozens of investigations involving threats, forced transfers, or kidnapping attempts tied to digital assets.

These cases often involve:

Misuse of police authority

False arrests or sham traffic stops

Intimidation inside private residences

Unreported income from criminal enterprises

Community Impact and Public Safety Concerns

Cases like Cadman’s erode trust in law enforcement, especially in communities already skeptical of police accountability. When sworn officers participate in extortion, kidnapping attempts, or intimidation:

Victims may hesitate to report crimes

Public confidence in constitutional policing declines

Honest officers face increased scrutiny and reputational harm

The FBI and IRS Criminal Investigation emphasized that rooting out corruption is essential to maintaining public trust.

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