After Chavez scandal, UDW rebukes SEIU‑UHW President Dave Regan in rare public callout of labor misconduct

UDW/AFSCME Local 3930’s public condemnation of SEIU‑UHW President Dave Regan, following the Los Angeles Times investigation into allegations of bullying, threats, intimidation, and past physical aggression toward women, represents a major break from California labor’s long‑standing culture of protecting powerful leaders.

With tens of thousands of UDW members living in Orange County — most of them women — the union’s statement signals that the post‑Cesar Chavez era has fundamentally changed how misconduct is handled inside the state’s labor movement.

Legal Exposure for SEIU‑UHW and Regan

The allegations reported by the Times create several potential legal risks for SEIU‑UHW and its leadership.

Hostile‑work‑environment liability — If Regan’s conduct occurred in union workplaces or meetings, SEIU‑UHW could face civil claims under California’s Fair Employment and Housing Act.

— If Regan’s conduct occurred in union workplaces or meetings, SEIU‑UHW could face civil claims under California’s Fair Employment and Housing Act. Retaliation claims — Threats or intimidation aimed at dissenting union officials could violate state labor‑protection statutes, exposing the union to damages.

— Threats or intimidation aimed at dissenting union officials could violate state labor‑protection statutes, exposing the union to damages. Negligent supervision — If SEIU‑UHW leadership knew of prior misconduct and failed to act, the union could be held responsible for allowing a dangerous environment to persist.

— If SEIU‑UHW leadership knew of prior misconduct and failed to act, the union could be held responsible for allowing a dangerous environment to persist. Federal labor‑law violations — Interference with protected union activity, including coercion around endorsements or ballot‑measure positions, could trigger scrutiny under the Labor‑Management Reporting and Disclosure Act.

Regan himself could face personal liability if any victims pursue civil claims. SEIU’s national leadership also has authority to impose discipline, suspend him, or initiate trusteeship if internal investigations substantiate the allegations.

California’s Long History of Union Misconduct

Regan’s case is not an isolated incident. California’s labor movement has seen repeated scandals involving powerful leaders whose behavior contradicted the values they publicly championed.

Cesar Chavez (SEIU California) — Sexual‑assault allegations, retaliation, intimidation, and a months‑long crisis that forced unions to confront misconduct more openly.

— Sexual‑assault allegations, retaliation, intimidation, and a months‑long crisis that forced unions to confront misconduct more openly. Rusty Hicks (California Democratic Party, formerly labor) — Internal turmoil, accusations of mismanagement, and staff complaints.

— Internal turmoil, accusations of mismanagement, and staff complaints. Teamsters Local 1932 leadership disputes — Allegations of financial mismanagement and retaliation.

— Allegations of financial mismanagement and retaliation. Multiple Los Angeles‑based union officials — Past cases involving embezzlement, harassment, and coercive political tactics.

These scandals typically involve a small number of high‑profile leaders, not rank‑and‑file workers. But they have shaped public perception and increased pressure for transparency and accountability.

Why UDW’s Statement Matters

UDW represents more than 250,000 home‑care and child‑care providers, including a large Orange County membership base. Roughly 80–85% of IHSS home‑care workers statewide are women, many of them women of color. That demographic reality makes allegations of threats or intimidation toward female labor leaders especially sensitive.

UDW’s statement signals that unions can no longer rely on silence or internal handling when misconduct becomes public. The Chavez scandal changed the political math:

Journalists investigate more aggressively.

Members expect accountability.

Political allies distance themselves from abusive leaders.

Public trust erodes quickly when unions appear to protect insiders.

Can Regan Be Removed?

SEIU‑UHW members can vote to oust their president, but the process is complex and governed by union bylaws.

A formal petition must be filed.

A threshold of member signatures is required.

A recall election or special vote must be held.

SEIU’s national leadership oversees the process to ensure compliance.

If internal investigations confirm the allegations, SEIU could also suspend Regan or appoint temporary leadership.

The Billionaire Tax Ballot Measure: A Divisive Fight With Serious Economic Risks

The ballot measure at the center of the Regan dispute — often referred to as the “billionaire tax” — has become one of California’s most polarizing proposals. Critics warn that it could trigger severe economic consequences.

High‑income flight — Countries that enacted similar wealth‑tax policies saw wealthy residents relocate, reducing tax revenue and investment.

— Countries that enacted similar wealth‑tax policies saw wealthy residents relocate, reducing tax revenue and investment. Volatile tax base — California already relies heavily on top earners; losing even a small percentage could destabilize the state budget.

— California already relies heavily on top earners; losing even a small percentage could destabilize the state budget. Impact on small businesses — Higher taxes on capital could reduce hiring, investment, and expansion, especially in high‑cost counties like Orange County.

— Higher taxes on capital could reduce hiring, investment, and expansion, especially in high‑cost counties like Orange County. Long‑term competitiveness — Economists warn that aggressive wealth taxes can discourage entrepreneurship and push capital to lower‑tax states.

Supporters argue the measure would fund essential services, but the economic risks remain significant, especially given California’s already fragile fiscal landscape.

A Turning Point for California Labor

UDW’s condemnation of Regan — without naming him, but clearly referencing the Times investigation — reflects a broader shift in California labor politics. The era of protecting powerful leaders at all costs is fading. With Orange County’s large caregiver workforce watching closely, unions face increasing pressure to uphold the values they claim to represent: dignity, respect, and accountability.

UDW’s condemnation of Regan — without naming him, but clearly referencing the Times investigation — reflects a broader shift in California labor politics. The era of protecting powerful leaders at all costs is fading. With Orange County’s large caregiver workforce watching closely, unions face increasing pressure to uphold the values they claim to represent: dignity, respect, and accountability.

Like this: Like Loading…

Related