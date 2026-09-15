Westminster Fall Festival returns with America 250 Drone Show and Moon Lantern celebration

The City of Westminster is preparing to welcome more than 12,000 visitors to its Fifth Annual Fall Festival, a four‑day community celebration running Thursday, Sept. 24 through Sunday, Sept. 27 at the Westminster Civic Center.

The city’s press release highlights a packed schedule of cultural programming, live entertainment, carnival rides, and a diverse lineup of food vendors — but the deeper story is how this festival reflects Westminster’s agricultural past and its modern identity as the heart of Little Saigon.

Why Fall Festivals Have Always Been Popular

Fall festivals trace back to medieval Europe, where communities gathered after the harvest to trade goods, celebrate abundance, and prepare for winter. These events weren’t just parties — they were essential civic rituals that reinforced community bonds and supported local economies. When early American towns adopted similar traditions, they carried the same agricultural DNA.

Westminster shares that lineage. Long before incorporation in 1957, the area was farmland dotted with dairies, fields, and small agricultural operations that fed early Orange County. Seasonal gatherings were part of community life, and today’s Fall Festival continues that legacy — even as the city has transformed into a vibrant, urban, multicultural community.

Westminster’s Vietnamese Community and Agricultural Traditions

Westminster is now home to one of the largest Vietnamese American populations in the country. After waves of immigration beginning in the 1970s, the city became the center of Little Saigon, shaping its cultural landscape, businesses, and community events.

Vietnamese culture also has deep agricultural roots. The Mid‑Autumn Festival — celebrated with lanterns, mooncakes, family gatherings, and harvest symbolism — is one of Vietnam’s most important seasonal traditions. That makes the addition of the Moon Lantern Celebration a natural fit for Westminster’s Fall Festival. It’s not just a cultural showcase; it’s a reflection of the city’s demographic reality and a bridge between its agricultural past and its multicultural present.

Festival Schedule and Highlights

Thursday, Sept. 24 (5–9 p.m.) Cultural Night celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month, including community Lotería from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Cultural Night celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month, including community Lotería from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25 (5–11 p.m.) Welcome Ceremony and America 250 Drone Show from 8:30 to 9 p.m.

Welcome Ceremony and America 250 Drone Show from 8:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26 (12–11 p.m.) Embrace Aging Expo from 1 to 4 p.m. Moon Lantern Celebration from 5 to 9 p.m., presented with Little Saigon TV.

Embrace Aging Expo from 1 to 4 p.m. Moon Lantern Celebration from 5 to 9 p.m., presented with Little Saigon TV. Sunday, Sept. 27 (12–9 p.m.) The Maker’s Hive Market from 12 to 6 p.m.

Food Vendors and Community Flavor

Across the weekend, visitors will find a wide mix of food trucks and booths offering tacos, pizza, pupusas, funnel cakes, Asian street food, sugarcane juice, cotton candy, Vietnamese dishes, and more. The vendor list mirrors Westminster’s multicultural identity — Mexican, Vietnamese, Salvadoran, Japanese, and American comfort foods all represented.

City Leadership on the Festival

City Manager Christine Cordon noted that the festival “brings the community together in celebration,” emphasizing the importance of honoring both Westminster’s history and America’s 250th anniversary. Mayor Chi Charlie Nguyen praised the Community Services Department for creating a tradition that residents anticipate each year, inviting everyone to “experience the magic of Westminster’s Fall Festival.”

Event Information

Location: Westminster Civic Center, 8200 Westminster Blvd.

Westminster Civic Center, 8200 Westminster Blvd. Festival Info Line: 714‑895‑2860

714‑895‑2860 More Details: westminster‑ca.gov/departments/community-services/fall-festival

Discount carnival ride wristbands available online.

Why Westminster’s Fall Festival Matters Today

Fall festivals endure because they tap into something timeless: community gathering. Whether in medieval villages or modern cities, people come together to celebrate the season, support local businesses, and share cultural traditions. Westminster’s festival honors its agricultural roots, embraces its Vietnamese heritage, and celebrates America’s 250th anniversary — all in one weekend.

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