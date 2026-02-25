$125M in scholarships available to O.C. students ahead of March 2 deadline

Orange, CA – As the March 2 priority financial aid deadline approaches, Orange County high school seniors completing the FAFSA or California Dream Act Application (CADAA) are encouraged to check whether they have a CalKIDS Scholarship that can help pay for college or career training.

In Orange County, more than $125 million in CalKIDS Scholarship funds are available to support students pursuing higher education. The scholarship is easy to claim and doesn’t require essay submissions, recommendation letters, or a minimum GPA.

CalKIDS is the nation’s largest child development account program, providing scholarships of up to $1,500 for eligible California public school students. Funded by the State of California and administered by the ScholarShare Investment Board, chaired by State Treasurer Fiona Ma, CPA, CalKIDS helps reduce financial barriers as students plan for college or career training.

“CalKIDS was created to support students at moments when financial decisions can feel overwhelming,” said State Treasurer Fiona Ma, CPA. “Having scholarship support already in place can empower students and families to make confident financial choices as they plan for college or career training.”

Statewide, more than 60% of public school students in grades 2–12 are eligible to claim a CalKIDS Scholarship worth up to $1,500. Some college-age students may also have a CalKIDS Scholarship available. The scholarship can be used for qualified higher education expenses, including tuition and fees, books and supplies, and computer equipment.

Claiming a CalKIDS Scholarship is simple and can be completed online. Students or families only need the student’s Statewide Student Identifier (SSID), which can be found by contacting the student’s school or by visiting CaliforniaColleges.edu. Once they have the SSID, students can visit CalKIDS.org to check eligibility and claim their scholarship account.

[CalKIDS] has meant a great amount to me,” shared Camila Rios, a student from California State University, Fullerton. “I received around $500 and it helped pay for my tuition and other fees that were charged towards my account!”

To expand access and awareness, schools across California are required to share CalKIDS information with students who submit the FAFSA or CADAA. Through a partnership with the California Student Aid Commission (CSAC), students who also apply for state financial aid can now view their CalKIDS eligibility through CSAC’s WebGrants 4 Students portal.

“We are grateful to CalKIDS for this partnership. Together, we can help make college affordable for many more Californians.” said Dr. Daisy Gonzales, Executive Director of the California Student Aid Commission. “Utilizing the power of data sharing across state agencies, we can close information siloes…We are the partner that can connect students and families with CalKIDS, and CalKIDS is the missing link when we seek to promote educational equity in our state.”

With support from state agencies, community partners, and schools, more students are checking eligibility and claiming their accounts. Statewide, more than $50 million in CalKIDS Scholarship funds have already been used at colleges and universities, demonstrating how the program can make a real difference in students’ educational journeys.

For eligibility details and to claim a CalKIDS Scholarship Account, visit CalKIDS.org.

###

About CalKIDS: The California Kids Investment and Development Savings Program (CalKIDS) is the nation’s largest child development account program, providing scholarships for higher education. Administered by the ScholarShare Investment Board, and Chaired by State Treasurer Fiona Ma, CPA, the program is designed to promote the pursuit of higher education statewide by empowering families to build assets, nurture savings habits, and raise their educational aspirations. Eligible public school students can receive CalKIDS Scholarships worth up to $1,500 and every child born in California on or after July 1, 2022, is awarded a CalKIDS Scholarship worth up to $175, ensuring more families have the resources needed to support their children’s education. To learn more, visit CalKIDS.org.

