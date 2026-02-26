No charges for officer in fatal shooting of Alejandro Campos Rios in north O.C.

SANTA ANA, Calif. – The Orange County District Attorney’s Office (OCDA) has determined that Fullerton Police Corporal Nicholas Jarvis bears no criminal culpability in the fatal officer-involved shooting of Alejandro Campos Rios on March 6, 2024 (pp. 1, 18). The OCDA found substantial evidence that the officer’s actions were reasonable and justified under the circumstances (pp. 17-18).

Incident Overview

The incident occurred at approximately 3:00 a.m. outside a McDonald’s on South Brookhurst Road in Fullerton after an employee called police to report two homeless men who appeared to be under the influence of drugs and were scaring staff arriving for work (p. 3). The employee was fearful and reported seeing a small torch nearby, but no other weapons (p. 3).

Upon arrival, officers encountered a shirtless Alejandro Campos Rios, 50, who was speaking rapidly, yelling, singing, and swinging a black nylon belt with a metal buckle in a wild manner (p. 3). Officers made multiple attempts to de-escalate the situation and gave numerous commands in both English and Spanish for Rios to drop the belt and sit down, which he ignored (pp. 4-5). Rios reportedly yelled expletives at the officers and at one point thrust his crotch at a female corporal (pp. 4-5).

Use of Force and Investigation Findings

After non-lethal compliance tactics, including a taser deployment and “dry sparks” warning, proved ineffective, Corporal Jarvis deployed a less-lethal bean bag shotgun (pp. 5, 16). He fired the weapon five times, striking Rios with the fifth round in the chest, which caused him to fall to the ground (pp. 5-6). Officers and paramedics attempted life-saving measures, but Rios was pronounced deceased at the hospital at 3:55 a.m. (p. 6).

An autopsy conducted by the Orange County Coroner’s Office (OCCO) found the cause of death was a penetrating chest injury to the heart and bilateral hemothorax, classifying the manner of death as a homicide (p. 7). The OCDA’s investigation, which included witness interviews, FPD body-worn camera footage, and forensic reports, concluded that Corporal Jarvis acted out of a reasonable fear for his life and the lives of the other officers and employees inside the restaurant (pp. 15, 17).

The legal analysis determined that under California Penal Code and U.S. Supreme Court precedent (specifically Graham v. Connor), the use of force was objectively reasonable given the tense, uncertain, and rapidly evolving circumstances (pp. 13-14). The OCDA has closed its inquiry into the incident (p. 18).

Family Response and Ongoing Lawsuit

The family of Alejandro Campos Rios remembers him as a kind and loving man with severe mental health issues who needed help, not lethal force. His partner, Yvonne De La Torre, has filed a lawsuit alleging excessive force and denial of medical care.

The family also sought an independent autopsy through the Know Your Rights Camp’s Autopsy Initiative to address concerns about potential conflicts of interest with the OCCO.

Protesters have also taken to the streets demanding accountability and 24-hour mental health services.

