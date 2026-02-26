Couple arrested for shoplifting and assaulting a store employee at the MainPlace Mall

A couple who were featured on the Santa Ana Police Department’s February 4th Wanted Wednesday for theft at a local department store and assaulting a Loss Prevention Officer have been arrested.

Thanks to the SAPD’s AB-109 Task Force and the OCDA’s Investigators, Abel Andrade (32) of Tustin and his girlfriend, Rosy Flores (25) of San Bernardino, were arrested and booked at the Santa Ana Jail.

On January 23, 2026, the couple entered a department store at the MainPlace Mall. They concealed several men’s suit jackets, dress shirts, and ties before exiting without paying.

When a female Loss Prevention Officer attempted to stop them, a struggle occurred, and the male suspect punched her in the face before the pair fled in a Nissan Sentra.

Potential Criminal Charges and Penalties

Robbery (Estes Robbery): When force or fear is used to resist a merchant or escape after a theft, the incident can be prosecuted as an “Estes Robbery” under California Penal Code 211. Penalty: This is a straight felony. Second-degree robbery carries a sentence of 2, 3, or 5 years in state prison and a fine of up to $10,000 .

When force or fear is used to resist a merchant or escape after a theft, the incident can be prosecuted as an “Estes Robbery” under California Penal Code 211. Grand Theft: If the value of the stolen goods exceeds $950, the suspects could face grand theft charges under Penal Code 487. Penalty: As a “wobbler,” it can be a misdemeanor (up to 1 year in jail) or a felony ( 16 months, 2 years, or 3 years in jail).

If the value of the stolen goods exceeds $950, the suspects could face grand theft charges under Penal Code 487. Shoplifting/Petty Theft: If the value is $950 or less and no force was used, it is typically a misdemeanor under Penal Code 459.5. Penalty: Up to 6 months in county jail and a fine of up to $1,000 .

If the value is $950 or less and no force was used, it is typically a misdemeanor under Penal Code 459.5. Assault/Battery: Specific charges for assaulting the officer may lead to additional jail time or fines, depending on the severity of the injury.

Additional Consequences

AB-109 Task Force Involvement: Since the AB-109 Task Force (Public Safety Realignment) was involved in the arrest, the suspects may have been under post-release community supervision or have prior records that could lead to sentencing enhancements or a probation/parole violation .

Since the AB-109 Task Force (Public Safety Realignment) was involved in the arrest, the suspects may have been under post-release community supervision or have prior records that could lead to or a . Retail Restraining Orders: Under AB 3209, the court may issue a restraining order prohibiting them from entering the specific department store or all locations of that retail chain for up to two years.

