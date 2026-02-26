Santa Ana police searching for TJ Maxx serial shoplifter

Detectives are attempting to locate Yamilex Quinones (26), who is wanted for retail theft, according to the Santa Ana Police Department.

Over the weekend, Quinones entered the TJ Maxx located at 3900 S. Bristol Street, selected multiple clothing items and other merchandise, and exited the store without paying.

She is a known shoplifter at this location and has an active warrant for her arrest.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact Police Investigative Specialist G. Ferrerti at (714) 245-8418 or GFerrerti@santa-ana.org.

Legal Penalties Faced by the Suspect

Based on the details provided and California law, the potential legal consequences include:

Standard Misdemeanor Penalties: If the value of the stolen merchandise is $950 or less, she typically faces a misdemeanor charge, which is punishable by: Up to six months in county jail. A fine of up to $1,000 . Summary probation for one to two years.

If the value of the stolen merchandise is $950 or less, she typically faces a misdemeanor charge, which is punishable by: Enhanced Penalties for Repeat Offenses: Because she is a “known shoplifter” at this location, she may face harsher sentencing. Under California’s Proposition 36 and AB-1787, a third-time theft offense can be charged as a felony , carrying a sentence of 16 months to three years of incarceration.

Because she is a “known shoplifter” at this location, she may face harsher sentencing. Under California’s Proposition 36 and AB-1787, a third-time theft offense can be charged as a , carrying a sentence of of incarceration. Grand Theft Charges: If the total value of the items taken from the Santa Ana TJ Maxx exceeds $950, the offense can be elevated to Grand Theft (PC 487) , which is a “wobbler” that can be charged as a felony with up to three years in prison.

If the total value of the items taken from the Santa Ana TJ Maxx exceeds $950, the offense can be elevated to , which is a “wobbler” that can be charged as a felony with up to in prison. Arrest Warrant Complications: The existence of an active warrant for her arrest likely means she will be held in custody upon contact rather than being released with a citation.

The existence of an active warrant for her arrest likely means she will be held in custody upon contact rather than being released with a citation. Civil Demands: In addition to criminal charges, the retailer can send a Civil Demand Letter requesting restitution and up to $500 to recover costs associated with the theft.

