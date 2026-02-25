Special O.C. Passport Day set for March 28 at the Old O.C. Courthouse in Santa Ana

Orange County Clerk-Recorder Hugh Nguyen invites families and individuals to get a head start on travel plans at the 10th Special Passport Day on Saturday, March 28, 2026, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Old Orange County Courthouse (211 W. Santa Ana Blvd., Santa Ana, CA 92701), where residents can apply for a new U.S. passport and have passport photos taken onsite in one convenient stop.

The milestone event marks a decade of Special Passport Day service in Orange County as demand for passport services continues to grow. In 2025, the Clerk-Recorder’s Office accepted 20,197 passport applications, a nearly 30 percent increase over 2024, and took 15,766 passport photos, up more than 38 percent from the year prior. Staff have also heard from families applying for passport cards as a convenient form of identification for their children.

The Saturday timing is especially helpful for families, since both parents are required to be present when applying for a passport for children under age 16. For applicants ages 16 and 17, only one parent needs to be present.

“Special Saturday Passport Day is one of the ways we’ve helped families take care of passport needs without missing school or work,” said Clerk-Recorder Nguyen. “As travel continues to rebound and major global sporting events approach in 2026, we encourage residents to plan ahead and avoid last-minute stress.”

Due to high demand, appointments are highly recommended. Walk-ins are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. For more details on requirements for obtaining a new passport and to book an appointment, please visit OCCLERKRECORDER.GOV. For media inquiries, please contact Billy Le at (714) 834-2248.

