O.C. driver arrested after a pursuit now facing drug and felony evasion charges

Over the weekend, patrol officers attempted to stop a vehicle in the area of 1300 E. Dyer Road when the driver failed to yield, and a pursuit ensued, according to the Santa Ana Police Department.

The vehicle eventually stopped on the freeway in the City of Los Alamitos after a successful spike strip deployment by our partners at the CHP, Southern Division.

The driver refused to exit the vehicle, but was ultimately taken into custody. Our officers searched the vehicle and located approximately two pounds of fentanyl and a significant amount of U.S. currency.

The driver was arrested and booked at the Santa Ana Jail.

Primary Potential Charges and Penalties

The suspect is likely facing charges related to narcotics trafficking and evading law enforcement:

Possession of a Controlled Substance for Sale (Fentanyl): Under California Health and Safety Code 11351, possession of fentanyl for sale is a felony punishable by 2, 3, or 4 years in county jail. Weight Enhancement: Because the suspect possessed approximately two pounds (roughly 907 grams) of fentanyl, they may face a significant weight enhancement under Health and Safety Code section 11370.4. For quantities over 500 grams, an additional 7 years can be added to the base sentence.

Under California Health and Safety Code 11351, possession of fentanyl for sale is a felony punishable by in county jail. Felony Reckless Evading (Vehicle Code 2800.2): Fleeing from officers in a vehicle with “willful or wanton disregard” for safety is a “wobbler” but is typically charged as a felony. It carries a potential sentence of 16 months, 2 years, or 3 years in state prison and fines up to $10,000 .

Fleeing from officers in a vehicle with “willful or wanton disregard” for safety is a “wobbler” but is typically charged as a felony. It carries a potential sentence of in state prison and fines up to . Resisting Arrest (Penal Code 148(a)(1)): The driver’s refusal to exit the vehicle after the pursuit ended can result in a misdemeanor charge of resisting or delaying a peace officer, punishable by up to one year in county jail.

Additional Legal Consequences

Asset Forfeiture: The “significant amount of U.S. currency” found in the vehicle is subject to civil asset forfeiture if linked to drug trafficking.

The “significant amount of U.S. currency” found in the vehicle is subject to civil asset forfeiture if linked to drug trafficking. Vehicle Impoundment: Law enforcement may impound the vehicle used in the pursuit for up to 30 days .

Law enforcement may impound the vehicle used in the pursuit for up to . License Revocation: A conviction for felony evading often leads to the suspension or revocation of the suspect’s driver’s license.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related