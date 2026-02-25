Alarm leads to arrest of 3 O.C. burglary suspects, 2 on parole

On 2/20/26, at 6:30 a.m., policeofficers were dispatched to a burglary alarm at a business in the area of Newland Street and Westminster Boulevard, according to the Westminster Police Department.

When the police officers arrived on scene they located three masked subjects attempting to enter a business.

The subjects attempted to flee in the vehicle and on foot, but were detained without incident.

A records check revealed two of the subjects were on Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS).

All subjects were taken into custody for burglary, possession of burglary tools, possession of paraphernalia. The two subjects had PRCS violations placed as well.

Legal Penalties Faced by the Suspects

The suspects in the February 20, 2026, Westminster burglary face a combination of felony and misdemeanor penalties under California law, significantly compounded for the two individuals already on Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS).

Primary Criminal Charges

Commercial Burglary (Penal Code 459): Since this involved a business, it is classified as second-degree burglary . In California, this is a “wobbler,” meaning it can be charged as a felony or a misdemeanor. As a Felony: 16 months, 2 years, or 3 years in county jail and a fine up to $10,000. As a Misdemeanor: Up to one year in county jail and a fine up to $1,000.

Since this involved a business, it is classified as . In California, this is a “wobbler,” meaning it can be charged as a felony or a misdemeanor. Possession of Burglary Tools (Penal Code 466): This is a misdemeanor punishable by up to six months in county jail and a fine of up to $1,000.

This is a punishable by up to six months in county jail and a fine of up to $1,000. Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Health and Safety Code 11364): This is a misdemeanor carrying a penalty of up to six months in county jail and a fine of up to $1,000.

PRCS Violations

For the two subjects already on PRCS, the legal consequences are more immediate and severe:

Flash Incarceration: The Westminster Police Department or probation officers can impose “flash incarceration” in county jail for up to 10 days for violations without a court hearing.

The Westminster Police Department or probation officers can impose “flash incarceration” in county jail for up to 10 days for violations without a court hearing. Revocation of Supervision: A judge can revoke their PRCS status and sentence them to up to 180 days in county jail for the violation itself, independent of the new burglary charges.

A judge can revoke their PRCS status and sentence them to up to for the violation itself, independent of the new burglary charges. Aggravating Factors: Their prior criminal history, which led to PRCS, makes it highly likely that the new burglary charge will be prosecuted as a felony rather than a misdemeanor.

Additional Potential Penalties

Felony Probation: If convicted of a felony, they may face formal probation of up to two years.

If convicted of a felony, they may face formal probation of up to two years. Restitution: They will likely be ordered to pay for any damage caused to the business during the attempted entry.

