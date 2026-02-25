Wed. Feb 25th, 2026
L.A. woman arrested for using a credit card stolen from an O.C. senior at an Apple store

Last month, an elderly victim reported her wallet was stolen while shopping at Trader Joe’s on Campus Drive, according to the Irvine Police Department.

The stolen credit card was used to purchase items at a nearby Apple store.

Spectrum police officers checked surveillance cameras and saw a woman use the stolen credit card to pay.

On Monday, the IPD’s Crime Impact Unit conducted surveillance in Los Angeles and identified the woman.

Andrea Maria Cantor Patino, 51, of Los Angeles, was arrested and booked at Orange County Jail.

She was charged with burglary and elder abuse.

Legal Penalties Faced by the Suspect

Andrea Maria Cantor Patino is facing significant legal penalties under California law, including potential state prison time, following her arrest for burglary and elder abuse. 

Potential Sentences and Penalties

Under California Penal Code, both charges are considered “wobblers,” meaning they can be prosecuted as either a misdemeanor or a felony based on the specific facts of the case and the defendant’s criminal history. 

Charge Potential Felony SentencePotential Misdemeanor Sentence
Burglary (2nd Degree/Commercial)16 months, 2, or 3 years in state prisonUp to 1 year in county jail
Financial Elder Abuse2, 3, or 4 years in state prisonUp to 1 year in county jail

Additional Consequences

  • Fines: A felony conviction for either charge can result in fines up to $10,000. Misdemeanor fines typically range from $1,000 to $6,000.
  • Restitution: She would likely be ordered to pay restitution to the victim to cover the value of the stolen wallet and any unauthorized charges made at the Apple store.
  • Three Strikes Law: If the burglary is charged as first-degree (though current reports suggest commercial burglary at an Apple store), it would count as a “strike” under California’s Three Strikes Law.
  • Restraining Order: The court may issue a protective order restraining her from any contact with the victim for up to 10 years.
  • Probation and Counseling: Sentences can include formal or informal probation, mandatory community service, and court-ordered counseling. 

By Art Pedroza

