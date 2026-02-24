Unlicensed O.C. teen driver arrested after police found a ghost gun in his car

Recently, graveyard patrol officers conducted a proactive traffic stop and learned the 18-year-old driver was unlicensed, according to the Orange Police Department.

During a search, the police officers located an unserialized “Ghost Gun” with a threaded barrel and a loaded magazine in the vehicle.

The suspect was subsequently booked at the Orange County Jail for weapons charges.

Potential Weapons Charges & Penalties

Based on California Penal Code and recent legal summaries, the suspect could face the following:

Possession of an Unserialized Firearm (Ghost Gun): Misdemeanor: Up to one year in county jail and a fine of up to $1,000 . Felony: Up to three years in state prison and a fine of up to $10,000 . Assault Weapon Classification: If the ghost gun’s “threaded barrel” causes it to be classified as a prohibited assault weapon, the suspect could face stricter felony charges and several years in prison.

Carrying a Loaded Firearm in a Vehicle (PC 25850): Standard Penalty: Generally a misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine. Felony Enhancement: This charge becomes a felony if the suspect is not the registered owner of the firearm (which is true for ghost guns) or if the firearm is otherwise not lawfully possessed.

Carrying a Concealed Weapon in a Vehicle (PC 25400): Wobbler Status: Carrying a concealed, loaded firearm for which the person is not the registered owner is often charged as a felony, punishable by 16 months to 3 years in jail/prison.



Additional Legal Consequences

Firearm Ban: A conviction for these offenses typically results in a 10-year or lifetime ban on owning or possessing any firearms in California.

A conviction for these offenses typically results in a on owning or possessing any firearms in California. Unlicensed Driving: Driving without a valid license is a separate offense that can result in fines and the impounding of the vehicle.

Driving without a valid license is a separate offense that can result in fines and the impounding of the vehicle. Criminal Record Impacts: A felony conviction will significantly impact future employment, housing opportunities, and the ability to hold professional licenses

Like this: Like Loading...

Related