Tue. Feb 24th, 2026
Unlicensed O.C. teen driver arrested after police found a ghost gun in his car

ByArt Pedroza

Feb 24, 2026

Recently, graveyard patrol officers conducted a proactive traffic stop and learned the 18-year-old driver was unlicensed, according to the Orange Police Department.

During a search, the police officers located an unserialized “Ghost Gun” with a threaded barrel and a loaded magazine in the vehicle.

The suspect was subsequently booked at the Orange County Jail for weapons charges.

Potential Weapons Charges & Penalties

Based on California Penal Code and recent legal summaries, the suspect could face the following:

  • Possession of an Unserialized Firearm (Ghost Gun):
    • Misdemeanor: Up to one year in county jail and a fine of up to $1,000.
    • Felony: Up to three years in state prison and a fine of up to $10,000.
    • Assault Weapon Classification: If the ghost gun’s “threaded barrel” causes it to be classified as a prohibited assault weapon, the suspect could face stricter felony charges and several years in prison.
  • Carrying a Loaded Firearm in a Vehicle (PC 25850):
    • Standard Penalty: Generally a misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.
    • Felony Enhancement: This charge becomes a felony if the suspect is not the registered owner of the firearm (which is true for ghost guns) or if the firearm is otherwise not lawfully possessed.
  • Carrying a Concealed Weapon in a Vehicle (PC 25400):
    • Wobbler Status: Carrying a concealed, loaded firearm for which the person is not the registered owner is often charged as a felony, punishable by 16 months to 3 years in jail/prison. 

Additional Legal Consequences

  • Firearm Ban: A conviction for these offenses typically results in a 10-year or lifetime ban on owning or possessing any firearms in California.
  • Unlicensed Driving: Driving without a valid license is a separate offense that can result in fines and the impounding of the vehicle.
  • Criminal Record Impacts: A felony conviction will significantly impact future employment, housing opportunities, and the ability to hold professional licenses

