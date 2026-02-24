CDL and DUI Checkpoint set for Feb. 26 in coastal Orange County

Huntington Beach, CA – The Huntington Beach Police Department will hold a CDL/DUI Checkpoint on Thursday, February 26, 2026, from 6:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. at an undisclosed location within the city limits.

Checkpoint locations are chosen based on the history of DUI crashes and arrests. The primary purpose of checkpoints is not to make arrests but to promote public safety by deterring drivers from driving impaired.

Areas where CDL and DUI Checkpoints are often Conducted in Huntington Beach

Major Thoroughfares: Locations near Beach Boulevard (e.g., the 16000 block) have been used for sobriety checks in the past.

Nightlife Hubs: Areas near popular downtown spots or major roads leading into town are frequent targets due to the higher volume of late-night traffic.

Coastal Routes: Checkpoints may appear along segments of the Pacific Coast Highway (PCH), particularly during holiday weekends or special

During the checkpoint, officers will look for signs that drivers are under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

The Huntington Beach Police Department is committed to keeping the traveling public safe.

The safety of our community is and always will be our mission. We are looking for impaired drivers because driving under the influence is dangerous and puts others on the road at risk.

The Huntington Beach Police Department reminds the public that impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Some prescription medications or over-the-counter drugs may interfere with driving. Always follow directions for use and read warning labels about driving or “operating heavy machinery,” which includes driving a car. While medicinal and recreational marijuana are legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal.

Getting busted at a DUI checkpoint in Huntington Beach, California, triggers both immediate administrative actions and long-term criminal penalties that can exceed $13,500 in total costs.

Legal Penalties (First-Time Offense)

A first-time DUI is typically charged as a misdemeanor under California Vehicle Code 23152.

Penalties generally include:

Fines & Fees : While base fines are $390–$1,000 , mandatory “penalty assessments” typically drive the total court-ordered costs to between $1,500 and $2,000 .

: While base fines are , mandatory “penalty assessments” typically drive the total court-ordered costs to between . Jail Time : Sentences can range from 96 hours to 6 months in county jail. However, judges often allow first-time offenders to serve this via probation or alternative programs like community service.

: Sentences can range from in county jail. However, judges often allow first-time offenders to serve this via probation or alternative programs like community service. License Suspension : The DMV automatically suspends your license for 4 to 6 months . You have only 10 days from the arrest to request a hearing to contest this.

: The DMV automatically suspends your license for . You have only from the arrest to request a hearing to contest this. DUI School : Mandatory enrollment in a licensed program for 3 to 9 months , depending on your blood alcohol content (BAC).

: Mandatory enrollment in a licensed program for , depending on your blood alcohol content (BAC). Ignition Interlock Device (IID): You may be required to install an IID in your car for 6 months to maintain driving privileges.

Impact on Employment

California is an “at-will” employment state, meaning most private employers can fire you for a DUI conviction or even a related license suspension if it interferes with your job duties.

CDL Holders : If you have a Commercial Driver’s License, a first-time DUI (even in a personal vehicle) results in a mandatory 1-year suspension of your CDL with no restricted license available for work.

: If you have a Commercial Driver’s License, a first-time DUI (even in a personal vehicle) results in a of your CDL with available for work. Professional Licenses : Careers in healthcare, law, education, or finance may face disciplinary action or license revocation from state boards.

: Careers in healthcare, law, education, or finance may face disciplinary action or license revocation from state boards. Security Clearances : A DUI can lead to the loss of government or defense-related security clearances due to concerns over reliability and judgment.

: A DUI can lead to the loss of government or defense-related security clearances due to concerns over reliability and judgment. Background Checks: A DUI remains on your criminal record permanently unless expunged, though the California Fair Chance Act generally prohibits employers from asking about it until a conditional job offer is made.

Impact on Auto Insurance

A DUI is one of the most expensive infractions for insurance, as you are reclassified as a “high-risk” driver.

Premium Hikes : Rates often increase by 50% to 150% , adding several thousand dollars to your annual costs for up to 10 years .

: Rates often increase by , adding several thousand dollars to your annual costs for up to . SR-22 Requirement : To reinstate your license, you must have your insurer file an SR-22 Certificate of Financial Responsibility with the DMV, typically for 3 years .

: To reinstate your license, you must have your insurer file an with the DMV, typically for . Loss of Discounts : California law prohibits “Good Driver” discounts for 10 years following a DUI conviction.

: California law prohibits “Good Driver” discounts for following a DUI conviction. Policy Cancellation: Some standard insurers may drop your coverage entirely, forcing you into high-risk pools like the California Automobile Assigned Risk Plan (CAARP).

